Janelle Brown joins former Sister Wife Christine Brown to celebrate 50th birthday with 1920s-themed bash

Janelle Brown joined in the fun for her former sister wife, Christine Brown’s, 50th birthday. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/@christine_brownsw/Instagram

Janelle Brown showed that she and her former sister wife Christine Brown, still share a close relationship when she helped celebrate Christine’s 50th birthday.

Christine celebrated her 50th milestone birthday on Monday with a fun, 1920s-themed bash. Christine and her daughters were joined by Janelle and her daughter Savanah for the party.

Janelle Brown joins Christine Brown for 50th birthday celebration

Janelle shared a post on Wednesday with some pics from the fun event. “Thanks @christine_brownsw for inviting Savanah and I to your 50th birthday party / 1920s Murder Mystery party. What a blast,” Janelle captioned her post.

Kody Brown’s 52-year-old second wife continued, “And yes, like you, I’m addicted to these. SO MUCH FUN! Let’s do it again soon!”

In the pics, Janelle, Christine, and their daughters posed in front of a yellow and black tinsel backdrop in their 1920s-themed costumes. Christine and Kody’s daughters Mykelti, Truely, Gwendlyn, and Ysabel joined the fun, along with Christine’s granddaughter Avalon and Janelle and Kody’s youngest child, daughter Savanah.

Janelle and Christine posed alone for a pic, showing off their glamorous flapper looks for the evening, complete with feather boas, headbands, and a cigarette holder.

Janelle’s followers loved seeing her and Christine keeping their relationship alive, despite Christine leaving Kody and the family behind in Flagstaff, Arizona, last fall. They took to the comments to praise their ongoing sisterhood.

Sister Wives fans loved seeing Janelle and Christine Brown continuing their ‘sisterhood’

“I love seeing you two together 😍❤️,” penned one of Janelle’s 681k Instagram followers, while another commented, “TRUE meaning of sister wives ❤️”

Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Another Sister Wives fan loved seeing Janelle and Christine hanging out together, sans Kody. “Nice seeing you two together have fun! #nocody,” read another comment from a fan.

“Love that you two are so close and have held on to your sisterhood ❤️,” wrote another fan with another commenting reading, “This is amazing!!! Glad you guys are still doing family things together 😍😍😍”

Following Christine’s daughter Ysabel’s post commemorating her mom for her 50th birthday, Christine took to Instagram to share her own photos from her special day.

Christine Brown shares photos from 1920s-themed birthday bash

“I hosted a 1920’s themed Murder Mystery dinner party and it was AMAZING!” Christine wrote in her caption. “The costumes, the conversations, the accusations, all of it! We may be addicted to them now!”

Christine shared several pics from the party, including two of herself looking stunning in her black and gold flapper dress and matching accessories. Christine posed with her daughters on her fun day in her last two slides.

Janelle and Christine have shared several occasions together since Christine’s split from Kody. The blonde beauties took their kids to Disney World last month, and Sister Wives fans loved seeing their close bond. The ladies also traveled together in March for a Plexus Leadership Retreat in Orlando, Florida, where they met up with 90 Day Fiance star Molly Hopkins.

Janelle and Christine continue to prove that their friendship is still going strong despite Christine’s exit from their plural marriage, and Sister Wives fans love seeing it.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.