Sister Wives: Christine Brown visits Flagstaff, meets up with Janelle and their daughters for fun day trip

Christine and Janelle continue to strengthen their bond even after Christine’s split from Kody. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Sister Wives stars Christine and Janelle Brown might not technically be sister wives anymore, but they continue to prove how strong their bond is.

Christine announced her split from Kody Brown in November 2021. The announcement didn’t come as too much of a surprise after Sister Wives viewers watched Kody and Christine’s marriage crumble last season.

Since her split and move to Utah, Christine has stayed in regular contact with Janelle, and they often meet up with their daughters for fun family outings.

Sister Wives stars Christine and Janelle Brown tour Arizona with their girls

Christine and Janelle did just that over the weekend, taking a Pink Adventure Tour in Sedona, Arizona.

Janelle shared the fun details on Instagram with a caption that read, “Pink Jeep tour in Sedona yesterday! So much fun !!! I’ve wanted to do one for years. Thanks @christine_brownsw for organizing it!”

In her post, Janelle included two photos. The first slide showed herself and her daughter Savanah posing with Christine and her daughters Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely.

All six of the ladies looked as though they were thoroughly enjoying themselves, giving big smiles to the camera as they squinted against the bright sunlight. The second slide was a shot of Christine and Janelle’s daughters posing in front of a tree as they stood on Sedona’s renowned red soil.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Christine enjoys her time in Flagstaff

Christine shared a brief video on her own Instagram Stories over the weekend as well. The 50-year-old mom of six recorded one of her signature “car confessions,” letting her fans know she was in Flagstaff.

“Car confessions! We just went to the farmers market in Flagstaff. It has been one of our favorite farmers’ markets ever, ever. We got honey, um beignets, goat lotion… it was absolutely amazing. Supporting local businesses?” Christine asked with a tongue click. “That’s definitely where it’s at.”

Christine and Kody’s daughter Ysabel is with Christine for the summer, taking a break from living with Janelle’s daughter Madison, her husband Caleb, and their kids Axel and Evie in North Carolina. Ysabel moved in with Maddie last summer while she attended college.

Janelle has been doing plenty of traveling these days. In addition to her family outing with Christine and their girls, the 53-year-old reality TV star recently returned from a trip to Portugal, where she enjoyed the temperate Mediterranean climate with her sister.

From the looks of it, Janelle and Christine genuinely enjoy each other’s company, as do their girls, even when Kody isn’t a part of the equation.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.