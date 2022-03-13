Sister Wives stars Janelle and Christine Brown met up with a 90 Day Fiance star — See the pic

The cast of reality TV shows collided over the weekend when Sister Wives stars met a 90 Day Fiance star. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/@mollyhopkins/@christine_brownsw/Instagram

Reality TV worlds collided over the weekend when two Sister Wives stars met up with a 90 Day Fiance alum.

As many Sister Wives fans know, Janelle and her former sister wife Christine both sell Plexus as a side hustle.

Another woman from a different TLC series, Molly Hopkins from Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance, is also a Plexus ambassador.

The three ladies happened to be at the same Plexus Leadership Retreat in Orlando, Florida over the weekend.

Sister Wives stars Janelle and Christine Brown meet up with Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiance

Janelle shared with her fans on Saturday that she was in Florida for the retreat, along with her eldest daughter Madison and some of the other Brown children, including Kody and Christine’s daughter Ysabel.

On Saturday, Molly shared a pic to her Instagram Stories with a caption that read, “So great meeting @janellebrown117.”

In the pic, Janelle posed next to Molly, as Christine and Madison Brown joined on either side of them to pose for the pic. Everyone was all smiles for the snap and looked to be having a great time in The Sunshine State.

Later in the same day, Janelle shared Molly’s Instagram Story to her own and added the caption, “Great to meet you too!”

Janelle and Christine’s close relationship

Despite Christine’s split from Kody Brown last November, she and Janelle have stayed close as former sister wives.

The duo joined forces last year and started their own Instagram page called Life with Health and Happiness where they promote their Plexus business and tout the health benefits they’ve seen since starting the program.

Christine recently snagged her own cooking show on TLC.com called Cooking with Just Christine. Janelle showed her support for her former sister wife upon hearing the good news, despite Christine’s other former sister wives remaining silent. They’ve also vacationed together since Christine’s split from Kody, showing what a strong connection they share.

Janelle and Christine were on the same team during Season 16 of Sister Wives when it came to Kody’s strict pandemic rules for the family. Neither of them were willing to abide by Kody’s rules completely, causing friction in their plural marriage.

Although Janelle remains with Kody and the rest of the family in Flagstaff, Sister Wives fans think she might soon follow in Christine’s footsteps and be the next of Kody’s wives to leave him.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus. New episodes of Cooking with Just Christine air every Sunday on TLC.com.