Sister Wives: Kody Brown doesn’t ‘care to’ have his daughters in plural marriage

None of Kody Brown’s children have shown any interest in plural marriage, and he’s fine with that.

The reality TV star opened up about his kids’ views on polygamy during Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives.

Kody’s adopted daughters, Breanna and Aurora, whose biological mom is Robyn Brown, opened up about their views on sharing a husband in the future.

Breanna voiced that she wanted to find a church to join, which prompted a discussion about plural marriage.

During their chat, Robyn and her girls discussed dating and eventually getting married.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

When asked whether or not she would follow polygamy like Kody and Robyn once did, Aurora admitted, “I don’t have the same call to it that you and Dad do and did.”

Breanna added her opinion, sharing, “I have conflicting thoughts. So, but, right now, I’m just … I don’t … I don’t think so. I’m not sure if I want to live that.”

Kody and Robyn’s daughters aren’t interested in polygamy

Robyn, who has remained an advocate for polygamy, voiced that she would be fine with whatever Breanna chose. She said that if Breanna “got a testimony” and felt plural marriage was the path she was meant to follow, she’d be okay with it.

“But if it’s not, that’s okay too,” Robyn shared. “It’s absolutely okay. All of it.”

That’s when Kody spoke up on the topic during his solo interview.

Kody says the Browns’ plural marriage turned their kids off from polygamy

Kody Brown confessed in the episode, “I don’t think any of my kids are going to live a plural marriage.”

“I don’t think the experience they’ve had with our family would make them want to do that,” the father of 18 continued. “So I really wouldn’t care to have my daughters in plural marriage.”

Admittedly, Kody told TLC’s cameras that he doesn’t think his sons are interested in taking multiple wives, either.

Kody’s vision of plural marriage failed miserably

It was expected that Kody’s kids wouldn’t plan on living a plural marriage life.

Kody’s example of polygamy may have started well, but it certainly didn’t end that way.

Things appeared to be going much more smoothly when Kody only had three wives: Meri, Janelle, and Christine, but once Robyn entered the picture in 2010, Kody’s tune changed.

Sister Wives viewers felt that Kody was only interested in Robyn, and so did his other wives.

But to this day, Kody maintains that he never favored his fourth wife.

On Sunday night, Kody declared, “My attitude never changed when Robyn and I got married.”

“So anybody who tries to say that I favored Robyn with time or anything like that is just going off of a recency bias,” Kody added.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.