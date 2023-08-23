Kody Brown identifies when his plural marriage failed: ‘I could have done a lot better’

Kody Brown is reflecting on his three failed marriages, and admittedly, the Sister Wives star “could have done a lot better.”

Christine Brown led the charge in 2021 when she became Kody’s first wife to leave him, followed by Janelle Brown in 2022, and Meri Brown in 2023.

Present day, Kody is is getting a taste of monogamy as he’s left with just one wife, Robyn Brown.

With Christine, Janelle, and Meri out of the picture, Kody has had plenty of time to think about what went wrong in his plural marriage.

The 54-year-old TLC star spoke with PEOPLE and opened up about the “rollercoaster ride” that is the aftermath of his divorces.

“The rollercoaster was fun for a long time, even though it was challenging,” Kody told the publication. “We had a lot of challenges. It’s just moved to a place where there’s been a lot of heartbreak.”

Kody Brown admits he ‘could have done a lot better’

While Kody typically places the blame on his wives, this time, he’s taking some accountability for his role in three of his four marriages imploding.

He admitted, “I could have done a lot better. Every day I think about a place where if I would’ve managed things differently, if I would’ve said something differently, we might have moved forward in a different way.”

In addition to trying to discern what he could have done differently to salvage his marriages, Kody also identified the breaking point that led to his dreams of living a fulfilled life as a polygamist being crushed.

Kody says things fell apart when ‘trust started to erode’

Kody claimed that when “trust started to erode in the family,” that’s when things took a turn for the worse.

“The unraveling of our family was just me in that leadership position stopped seeing the optimistic future,” he added.

Christine kicking Kody out of her bedroom, packing up his belongings, and moving back to Utah was admittedly a “wake-up call” for the father of 18, something he said made him “angry.”

Speaking of feeling angry, Kody confessed during Season 18 Episode 1 of Sister Wives that he wants to spend more time “hating” his first ex-wife, Christine.

During their first face-to-face meet-up since their split, Kody’s anger emerged when Christine poked fun at the way he reacted while he was battling COVID-19. While Christine felt he should joke about it in hindsight, he didn’t find any humor in her making fun of him.

That’s all water under the bridge at this point, though, because as Sister Wives fans know, Christine has fully moved on in her new life. She met David Woolley, got engaged earlier this year and are currently planning their wedding.

Janelle and Meri have yet to dive back into romantic relationships again, although they’ve both sparked rumors that they’ve moved on with new flames in recent months.

Kody is focused on forgiveness as he moves forward

For his part, Kody told PEOPLE that he’s come to terms with Christine, Janelle, and Meri choosing to leave him.

“Forgive yourself. Forgive others,” Kody said. “Because we’re not going back to where we were. I have to accept that.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.