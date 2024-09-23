Sister Wives star Janelle would do plural marriage again: ‘It’s a really great arrangement’

If given the opportunity, Janelle Brown would give plural marriage another shot.

Kody’s second ex-wife revealed during Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives that she craves the “independence” and the “community” that polygamy offers.

During a chat with Christine Brown, Janelle admitted she didn’t mind “scrambling” to fit Kody into her and her children’s lives, unlike Christine, who wanted him more involved.

“And I would actually do plural marriage again for the independence,” Janelle revealed.

As Janelle explained, when polygamy is “functioning correctly, You have this amazing family unit that you’re part of [and] a community that you’re plugged into.”

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“You have a husband, and you have a great relationship with him, and you have everything, right?” Janelle continued.

Janelle calls polygamy a ‘really great arrangement’

“And then I have all my independence,” she added. “So, to me, plural marriage really was a really great arrangement.”

Although Janelle enjoyed the experience of plural marriage – when it was functioning as intended – she also admitted that she’s at peace with her life as a single woman now.

While Janelle and Kody were still together, she had to adjust her schedule and follow “crazy food rules” to cater to Kody’s food allergies.

Janelle compared Kody’s visits every third day to an “alternate universe,” admitting that she was willing to abide by the schedule, although it was hard for her.

But now, Janelle doesn’t have to do that anymore as a single woman; as she admitted, it feels very liberating.

Janelle still feels tied to Kody

Unlike the rest of the family, Janelle is still a member of their church. That means she still acknowledges the commitment and that she and Kody’s wedding vows “still have validity.”

Christine admitted that she didn’t realize how tied Janelle still was to Kody.

However, after their talk, she understood that Janelle was still tied down because of her ownership of Coyote Pass and her commitment to God.

During filming for Season 19 of Sister Wives, Kody and Janelle were still not speaking.

Janelle confessed that even her and Kody’s business arrangements were handled solely via text. They had no in-person contact and didn’t speak on the phone.

Now that she and Kody have no real communication and their kids are getting older, she’s contemplating a big change.

Is Janelle starting a new life in a new state?

With a new chapter on the horizon, Janelle revealed that she was considering moving to Montana with her daughter Maddie and her family.

Janelle and Maddie toured a 40-acre property, hoping to purchase and build on the land.

Meanwhile, Janelle contemplated “lawyering up” to get out of her share of land on Coyote Pass.

As she explained, it’s complicated since she and Kody don’t have a legal marriage. Janelle said she has no legal rights to make any type of claim on Kody’s property.

Although there are no legal marriages in their church (aside from Kody and Robyn’s), Janelle said there was definitely a point in her and Kody’s marriage that she knew that it was finally over.

As she revealed, “There was a definite ending point where I could look back and go, ‘Yes, it’s over.’”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.