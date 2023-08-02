Sister Wives: Christine Brown says she left Kody Brown because ‘he had favorites’

Christine Brown has confirmed what Sister Wives viewers have believed for years: Kody Brown played favorites with his wives.

When Sister Wives debuted in 2010, Kody was a polygamist with three marriages to manage as he pursued one more with the encouragement of his wives.

Once married simultaneously to Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown, Kody is now a monogamist, down to one wife, Robyn, who has long been rumored to be his preferred spouse.

Although Christine, Janelle, and Meri have already split from Kody, the downfall of their marriages will play out during Season 18 of Sister Wives, which premieres in just a few weeks.

TLC shared a new preview clip from Season 18 of Sister Wives on their official Instagram page, and it begins with Christine acknowledging why she kicked Kody to the curb.

“I left Kody because I could see he had favorites,” Christine admits in the opening scene.

Kody Brown dodged the question last season when asked if Robyn was his favorite wife

Christine’s admission is not shocking — any Sister Wives viewer will tell you that Kody’s preference for Robyn was evident since she entered the family 13 years ago.

During the Sister Wives Season 17 Tell All, Kody was confronted by host Sukanya Krishnan about the topic, bluntly asking him, “Is Robyn the favorite wife?”

Although Kody was given the chance to come clean, he instead danced around the question.

Kody responded by telling Sukanya that her question was “unfair,” adding, “It’s not about a favorite; it’s about finding favor.”

Kody noted that Robyn has not “played games” over the years like he accused Meri, Janelle, and Christine of doing, along with talking poorly about him behind his back, something he claimed Robyn never did.

The father of 18 basically added, “To my knowledge, Robyn puts up her dukes if you s**t-talk me.”

Next in TLC’s preview clip, Robyn can be seen sobbing (shocker!), while Meri discusses Kody referring to their relationship as a platonic one, and Kody and Janelle get into a heated argument ending with Janelle screaming, “F**k you!” to Kody before demanding that TLC shut off their cameras.

The scene with Janelle giving Kody a piece of her mind has already gone viral, and Sister Wives viewers can’t wait for Season 18’s premiere later this month.

In the comments section of the Instagram post, they sounded off, praising Christine and Janelle for standing up to Kody and calling out Robyn and Kody for pretending to be polygamists for years.

Sister Wives viewers are pumped for Season 18

One of Christine and Janelle’s fans expressed their excitement to see the ladies “take back their power” this season.

Another Sister Wives viewer was pleased that Kody was finally being put in his place and being called out for playing favorites with Robyn.

Sister Wives fans are excited for Season 18. Pic credit: @tlc/Instagram

“Im sooo glad those women are standing up for themselves and I love seeing how much they are thriving without Sobbin Robyn and Cody,” wrote another fan of the show.

90 Day Fiance alum Laura Jallai proposed an idea that would likely interest fellow Sister Wives viewers. (TLC, if you’re reading this, pay attention.)

“Can we have a pillow talk for sister wives?” she asked.

During Season 17, Christine made it clear during a confessional that Kody’s preference for Robyn was a major reason for their split.

“I think he has a favorite wife… I think he has a favorite wife, and that’s why all of this is like it is,” Christine confessed. “And apparently, I’m not treating her well enough.”

Now that the elephant in the room has been exposed, Sister Wives fans are looking forward to watching the aftermath play out this season, and we can hardly wait!

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, August 20, at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.