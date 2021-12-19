Sister Wives: Kody and Christine Brown’s son Paedon shares thoughts on plural marriage, parents’ split

Christine and Kody Brown’s son Paedon Brown spoke out about whether he’ll follow in his parents’ footsteps and practice polygamy. Pic credit: @paedonbrown/Instagram

Sister Wives stars Kody and Christine Brown’s only son, Paedon Brown, spoke out about polygamy, whether he’s chosen to follow plural marriage like his parents, and updated his fans on his wellbeing amid his parents’ split.

Polygamy certainly isn’t for everybody and even those who live in plural marriage can attest to the struggles they face.

Aside from the scrutiny plural families receive from others who disapprove of or don’t understand their lifestyle, the inner workings of multiple wives and one husband are tricky.

Kody Brown had four wives until Nov. 2021 when his third wife, Christine Brown, left him and moved back to Utah like she’s been dreaming of for years.

Kody and Christine share a total of six biological children: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely.

Sister Wives stars Kody and Christine Brown’s son Paedon talks polygamy

Their only son, Paedon, recently answered some fan questions during an Instagram Q&A. His question box told his followers, “What is your personal opinion about polygamy? Or your questions.”

The 23-year-old received plenty of questions and was an open book when it came to his thoughts on plural marriage.

One of Paedon’s questions asked the Sister Wives star, “Do you want to live polygamy?

“No,” Paedon replied. “I chose not to a long time ago.”

After Paedon revealed that he isn’t interested in having multiple wives like his dad Kody did, his fans were curious as to why.

“What made you decide against polygamy for you?” asked another one of Paedon’s fans.

Paedon didn’t get into detail about his reasons but explained that there was more than one factor that played into his decision.

“It wasn’t one big thing, just a bunch of little things.”

Paedon Brown is ‘grateful’ for polygamy, doing ‘all right’ amid parents’ split

One fan was more interested to know how Paedon felt about polygamy and told him, “I’d be more interested in your opinion.”

It turns out that although polygamy isn’t for Paedon, he’s thankful for the special relationships it has given him.

“I am extremely grateful for polygamy, I have six brothers because of it, those six brothers are my best friends,” Paedon revealed.

Shortly after Paedon’s mom, Christine, split from Kody, a source close to the family reported that all of the kids were understandably feeling “upset.”

When another fan asked Paedon, “How are you doing since your parents divorce 💔,” he revealed that he’s doing well.

Paedon’s response was, “I haven’t lived at home for quite a while, I’m doing pretty all right.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.