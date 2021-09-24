Sister Wives: Paedon Brown thinks his mom Christine Brown looks ‘amazing’ in makeup-free selfie

Christine Brown received some love from her son Paedon when she shared a makeup-free selfie. Pic credit: TLC and @paedonbrown/Instagram

Paedon Brown showed his mom, Sister Wives star Christine Brown, some love for displaying her natural beauty in a makeup-free selfie.

Ahead of Season 16 of Sister Wives, Christine Brown shared a pic of herself, going au natural in the beautiful shot.

Christine took to her Instagram Feed on Tuesday, September 21 to share a sun-filled selfie, sporting a red top, black-framed glasses, and her long, blonde hair glistening in the gorgeous Arizona sunlight.

“Sometimes the sun and no makeup just feel so good! It’s one of those days!!” Christine told her followers, as she stood in front of her Flagstaff home’s red front door to snap the pic.

Paedon Brown tells mom Christine Brown she looks ‘so amazing’

Christine and Kody’s only son, Paedon, showed up to compliment his mom’s natural beauty, telling her, “MOM YOU LOOK SO AMAZING, I miss you so much[!]”

Christine and Kody share a total of six children — daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely, and son Paedon.

Paedon is the eighth-eldest child of Kody’s total of 18 kids and third in birth order among the siblings he shares with mom Christine.

Paedon, a self-admitted “Army man for life,” is reportedly is living in St. George, Utah where his sister Mykelti recently moved from with her husband Tony and their daughter Avalon.

The red door that Christine posed in front of for her pic belongs to the house she recently listed for sale in Flagstaff, Arizona, sparking rumors that she was splitting from Kody.

Sister Wives fans have been curious about the Brown family’s plans to build on Coyote Pass since leaving Las Vegas.

Is the Sister Wives star ready to move back to Utah?

All four of Kody’s wives — Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn — have been living as four individual families since their move to Flagstaff.

Sister Wives fans were confused when Christine announced she was redecorating her Flagstaff home if she’s selling it amid the family’s quest to build on Coyote Pass.

During last season on Sister Wives, Christine was adamant about wanting to move back to Utah. With her son Paedon and daughters Mykelti and Aspyn living in Utah, it’s not a surprise that Christine would want to be closer to her kids and grandkids.

Earlier this month, Christine was visiting Utah and had some fun with Paedon and his sisters as they enjoyed Oktoberfest.

“What an amazing life to be living,” Paedon said of spending time with mom Christine and his sisters.

Sister Wives returns to TLC and Discovery+ on Sunday, November 28 at 10/9c.