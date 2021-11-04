Sister Wives: Kody and Christine Brown’s children react to their split, feeling ‘upset’

Christine and Kody Brown’s kids reacted to their split. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown share six children — so what was their reaction to their parents’ split?

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Kody announced that Christine left him on Tuesday, November 2.

Just minutes later, Christine took to Instagram to confirm their split after 27 years of marriage.

As their distance grew increasingly apparent, Sister Wives fans watched Kody and Christine navigate their “rough” relationship last season.

Christine and Kody share six children — Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11 — and most of them are out of the house now.

Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown’s kids react to their split

According to an insider who spoke to In Touch, the kids are understandably “upset.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The source also shared that Christine’s kids began realizing how absent their father was while they traveled together without him.

“She started taking trips in the springtime,” the source shared. “She would say, ‘I’m not staying here. My kids are not happy.’ They started being more independent and her kids realized they were happier elsewhere.”

Although Christine and Kody’s six kids aren’t familiar with the details of their parents’ split, they have noticed that their father doesn’t spend much time around them or their mom.

The insider added, “The kids are upset by the split — they don’t know all the details of Kody and Christine’s relationship​​​, but they’re aware he wasn’t around.”

Christine entered the family as Kody Brown’s third wife in 1994. Kody and Meri married legally in 1990, and Janelle joined the family as wife number two just three years after Meri before Christine joined one year later.

Robyn Brown didn’t join the family until 2010 when she married Kody for the first time spiritually. Meri legally divorced Kody in 2014 to wed Robyn and adopt her three children from a previous marriage.

Christine and Kody Brown’s marriage struggles

One of the major factors that caused Christine and Kody’s marriage to fail was their disagreements over the family’s living arrangements.

When Sister Wives viewers first met the Browns in 2010, the family lived under one roof in Lehi, Utah, except for Robyn, who lived in her own home away from the family while she was still courting Kody.

Kody has pushed for the family to move back into one home again but received a ton of pushback from Christine. Kody’s third wife was adamant about never sharing a home with her sister wives again, stating she felt like the “basement wife.”

Christine also complained of Kody never showering at her home when they did live under one roof, as Sister Wives viewers watched last season. Kody, however, accused Christine of “twisting the past.”

With four wives and 18 children, it’s a mystery how Kody ever kept anyone appeased at any given time.

Sister Wives returns for Season 16 on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC.