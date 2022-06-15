Madisson Hausburg shares tribute to baby Elliot 6 months after his passing. Pic credit: MTV

Siesta Key star Madisson Hausburg continues to be vulnerable and open with her followers.

Following an emotionally charged season where her pregnancy story played out for the world to see, Madisson has had no issues sharing her feelings of grief after losing her stillborn son Elliot.

She has shared many tributes to him on social media and has spoken about him publicly many times.

Fans watched as she married her husband Ish Soto two months ahead of Elliot’s due date. She shared that she will cherish those memories forever as they were some of the last moments shared with Elliot while he was still alive.

Now, six months following her devastating loss, Madisson shared a tribute to her son Elliot on what would have been his half birthday.

Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg shares photo of stillborn son on his half birthday

Madisson shared a beautiful photo of her son Elliot after he had passed away.

He was lying in her arms wrapped in a swaddle with a hat on his head.

She captioned the photo, “Six months ago I gave birth to the most beautiful baby boy in the world…Somehow, I have survived half a year without you. You should be here today, but six months ago a stupid knot took your life and changed mine forever.”

She continued with a message for baby Elliot and said, “Elliot Angel, your life and death have taught me more than I could ever have imagined. Being your mom will always be my proudest role. I miss you with every breath I take and I love you beyond bounds. I hope you are somewhere peaceful. Happy half birthday, Tiny.”

Several people took to the comments section to offer support to Madisson.

Her costar Chloe Long wished Elliot a “Happy Half Birthday.”

Camilla Cattaneo chimed in as well and said, “I love you, he is beautiful.”

Madisson’s best friend Kelsey Owens also commented and wrote, “Happy half birthday lil man! You’re so loved.”

Pic credit: @madissonhaus/Instagram

Madisson Hausburg hopes to have more children with Ish Soto

Despite her struggles with the emotions of losing her firstborn son, Madisson still hopes to have more children.

She admitted that the thought of getting pregnant again is “terrifying” be she longs to have another baby with Ish.

She was candid with her fans that things haven’t been as easy as the first time around as they were lucky enough to get pregnant with Elliot on their first try.

Even though it’s not happening as quickly as she’d like, Madisson maintains a positive outlook and continues to speak about her stillborn experience.

It looks like Madisson may have made the move to Miami with the rest of the Siesta Key cast, so it’s likely fans will learn more about her journey through grief when the new season begins.

Siesta Key is currently on hiatus on MTV.