Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg is ‘terrified’ to be pregnant as she and Ish Soto try to conceive again

Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg is trying to conceive again but she’s “terrified” to be pregnant. Pic credit: MTV

Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg has been open with her followers about the mourning of her stillborn baby Elliot.

She and her husband Ish Soto were married last October and planned to welcome their baby boy a few months later.

They made the heartbreaking announcement in December that Elliot was delivered stillborn at 37 weeks.

Madisson has continued to honor their son in tributes on social media.

She recently shared a post and announced that she and Ish were planning to try and conceive again but admitted to her fans that she is “utterly terrified.”

Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg is ‘terrified’ to be pregnant again

Siesta Key star Madisson Hausburg shared a recent photo that tugged at her follower’s heartstrings.

The picture consisted of two stuffed teddy bears surrounding a decorative urn holding the ashes of baby Elliot who she referred to as “Tiny.”

The post was shared on what would have been Elliot’s three-month birthday. Madisson said she got clearance from her doctors that it was okay to try and get pregnant again.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Even though she was given the “green light” to try again, Madisson confessed that she wasn’t entirely ready.

She wrote, “After getting the green light from the doctor this week, Ish and I have decided to try conceiving again. Am I ready? No, I am utterly terrified.”

She admitted that after Elliot’s passing, she wasn’t sure if she would “ever be truly emotionally ready to be pregnant again” but said she had a “deep need to be” even though she couldn’t explain the feeling.

Madisson added, “It is extremely difficult navigating motherhood without your baby.”

She continued, “There’s a hole in my heart that will never be healed, but I hold hope that motherhood won’t always look like this for me.”

Madisson Hausburg’s Siesta Key costars share their support for her next journey

Madisson’s post was met with overwhelming support from her fans and a few of her Siesta Key costars.

Madisson’s best friend Kelsey Owens shared an uplifting message and wrote, “Love little Elliot & his beautiful mommy so much!🤍 I’m proud of you for being so open & vulnerable. Tiny’s going to have the cutest sibling one day I know it!”

Her castmate and friend Amanda Miller also shared words of encouragement and wrote, “You amaze me every day 🤍 Here for you every step of the way. 🙏🏼 I love you, Elliot, Ish & Madisson!”

Pic credit: @madissonhaus/Instagram

The new season of Siesta Key kicked off last week and fans have wondered how much of Madisson’s journey would be shared on television.

While Madisson did not appear in the premiere episode, it’s likely fans will get a glimpse of her wedding but will have to wait and see how much of her pregnancy journey will play out.

Siesta Key airs Thursdays at 9/8c on MTV.