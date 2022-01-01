Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg addresses grief over the loss of her baby in New Year’s Eve post

Madisson Hausburg opens up about the loss of her son on New Year’s Eve. Pic credit: MTV

At a time that should have been one of the happiest of her life, Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg is mourning the loss of her baby boy Elliot.

Madisson and her husband Ish Soto got married in October just a few months prior to the anticipated arrival of their first child together.

Sadly, Madisson delivered her son stillborn on December 12 at 37 weeks.

Madisson shared the news in a gut-wrenching post on Instagram.

She wrote, “Instead of leaving the hospital with our beautiful baby boy, I was wheeled out with just this memory box. It’s true what they say about there being no greater love than a mother’s love. And there is no deeper pain than losing a child.”

She continued, “Everyday I wake up to the agonizing reality that I will never again get to hold him or kiss him in this lifetime. I am completely and utterly heartbroken. I love you, I miss you, my perfect little Elliot.”

Just a few weeks following her loss, Madisson opened up about the grief she’s experienced in a New Year’s Eve reflection post.

Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg addresses grief over the loss of her son in New Year’s Eve post

Madisson rang in the new year with sadness in her heart and took a moment to address her grief.

She shared a photo with Ish that included her clearly visible baby bump from their wedding day.

Underneath the photo she reflected on her mourning and shared, “What began as the best year of my life, ended as the hardest…I should be bringing my baby boy into the new year, but instead I only get to bring grief knowing that my Elliot will never get to live in 2022.”

She continued with a message for her followers who may also be struggling and added, “To all those entering the new year with grief of a loss, I see you and I feel your pain. You are not alone.”

Madisson opens up about the loss of her son. Pic credit: @madissonhaus/Instagram

Madisson’s husband Ish shares his own New Year’s Eve post

Madisson wasn’t the only one to reflect on the difficult end to their year — her husband Ish Soto also shared a post regarding the loss of their beautiful baby boy.

Ish shared the same photo as Madisson and wrote, “2021…a year that brought me to my highest highs, marrying my best friend. It was also the year that delivered my lowest most painful low, the loss of my son Eli. Life can be tough but we push forward. Here is to a joyous and blessed 2022. Miss you Eli…always in my heart.”

It’s unknown at this time if Madisson’s pregnancy journey will be aired when the new season of Siesta Key returns. A premiere date has yet to be released at this time.

Siesta Key is currently on hiatus on MTV.