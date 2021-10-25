Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter brings mystery man to Madisson’s wedding — does she have a new boyfriend?

Juliette Porter has fans wondering if she has a new boyfriend after bringing a mystery guest to Madisson Hausburg’s wedding. Pic credit: MTV

Love was in the air this weekend as Siesta Key stars Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto celebrated their wedding day along with their friends and family. While the wedding looked beautiful, fans can’t seem to stop talking about Juliette Porter and her mystery date.

Juliette appeared googly-eyed as she posed alongside her date who is unfamiliar to viewers. The pair appeared happy in the post.

In the first photo, Juliette stared at him longingly with a big smile on her face.

The second photo showed the two of them holding hands as they admired each other.

This is the first time Juliette has posted anything with another man since her recent breakup with her ex-boyfriend Sam Logan.

While Juliette hasn’t confirmed that she is in fact dating her mystery wedding guest, fans can’t help but wonder if he might be her new boyfriend.

Does Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter have a new boyfriend?

Siesta Key fans flooded the comment section of Juliette’s post and were dying to know if the man in the photo was her new boyfriend.

Many of her followers wondered who he was and what had happened to Sam.

Fans wondered if Juliette had a new boyfriend. Pic credit: @vnssssaaa/@courtneyy_denise/@jordandudik/Instagram

Some cast members seemed to be familiar with him such as Camilla Cattaneo, who lovingly referred to him as “Clarkiii.”

Mike Vazquez, a mutual friend of Juliette and her ex-boyfriend Sam, simply commented on the post and said, “Oh s**t lol,”

Camilla and Mike both commented on Juliette’s photo with her date. Pic credit: @camillacattaneo_/@mikeavaz/Instagram

Juliette remained coy about her wedding date and did not confirm nor deny the role he plays in her life. She did tag him in the post with the Instagram handle @clarkdrum, making it easy for those who are curious, to search for more information about him.

Who is Juliette Porter’s Siesta Key wedding date Clark Drum?

According to his social media posts, Clark is an avid traveler and is constantly sharing his adventures through photos he posts. He seemingly has traveled all over the world and has folders of photos in places like Aspen, Tulum, The Hamptons, and France.

Juliette has yet to appear in any of his pictures, leaving it a mystery as to whether or not the two of them are an official couple.

Based on his Linkedin account, he works as a sales associate at Drum Realty based out of Fort Lauderdale. The business is described as family-owned with “an international reputation built on offering the highest quality properties with the most personalized service.”

The new season of Siesta Key appears to have begun filming but it is unclear whether Clark will appear alongside Juliette when the episodes air.

For now, fans can keep track of Juliette’s love life by following her social media account for more updates.

Siesta Key is currently on hiatus on MTV.