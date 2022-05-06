Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg shares a touching tribute to baby Elliot

Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg shares tribute to baby Elliot. Pic credit: @madissonhaus/Instagram

Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg and her husband Ish Soto recently vacationed in Jamaica.

They traveled alongside Madisson’s best friend Kelsey Owens and her boyfriend Max Strong.

The group appeared to be having a blast as they shared several photos and videos on social media.

Ish even shared a steamy bikini pic of Madisson as she posed standing in a pool.

While they were on vacation, Madisson and Ish both took the opportunity to pay tribute to their son Elliot.

Madisson shared a sweet photo with a heartfelt caption.

Madisson has been extremely vulnerable and open with her followers since going through the loss of her son Elliot who was stillborn this past December.

She’s shared beautiful photos of her baby boy despite some of the hate she’s received from critics who don’t think she should be sharing those types of photos.

Both Madisson and Ish post about Elliot often as they’ve said it brings them comfort.

Their Jamaica trip was no different, as Madisson shared a sweet message to pay tribute to their baby boy.

Madisson shared two photos. In the first, she and Ish were embracing one another as she smiled while he kissed her on the cheek.

The second photo showed the two of them holding each other’s hands with the ocean in the background. Visible on Madisson’s wrist was a bracelet with the word “mommy” on it.

Madisson wrote a touching caption and explained how the resort they were staying at held a “special place” in their hearts because it was where they conceived Elliot a year prior. She shared that they had envisioned bringing their son back there someday.

She wrote, “I hate that you’re not here as planned little one, but I’m happy to be in a place where I can connect with you.”

Madisson ended the post by writing, “As always, I miss you so much baby Elliot. I love you more than anything! Whether you are here or not, you are our whole world and always will be.”

Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg struggles to get pregnant again

Madisson’s tribute to Elliot comes following a recent post where she admitted to her followers that she was struggling to get pregnant again.

She shared a photo of a negative pregnancy test and said that she was feeling discouraged since they conceived Elliot the first time they tried.

She explained how each time she sees a negative result in the testing window, her heart breaks all over again.

Pic credit: @madissonhaus/Instagram

Even though she is terrified to be pregnant again, both she and Ish know they want to grow their family together.

Fans can continue to follow Madisson’s motherhood journey as she shares updates on social media.

Siesta Key airs Thursdays at 9/8c on MTV.