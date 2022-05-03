Siesta Key’s Ish Soto shares steamy pic of Madisson Hausburg in string bikini

Siesta Key’s Ish Soto shows off sexy bikini pic of Madisson Hausburg. Pic credit: @ishsoto1/Instagram

Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg is enjoying some fun in the sun on vacation this week.

She and her husband Ish Soto are currently vacationing in Jamaica.

They’re joined by Madisson’s best friend Kelsey Owens and her boyfriend Max Strong.

The group has shared different pictures and videos on social media to document the fun they’ve been having.

Not only does the group seem to be having a great time, but they also are looking good while doing it.

Ish shared a steamy photo of Madisson as she rocked a string bikini.

Not only is the group documenting the fun they’ve been having, but Ish wanted everyone to know just how good the “views” in Jamaica have been.

He shared a photo of Madisson as she stunned in a string bikini.

The photo showed Madisson as she stood in a pool. Water trickled down her from an overheard water stream as she moved her hands through her wet hair.

She donned a white string bikini and showed off her fit figure.

Ish captioned the post, “The views in Jamaica are unmatched [fire emoji]”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ish Soto (@ishsoto1) Fans were quick to flock to the comments section to compliment Madisson on how “gorgeous” and “beautiful” she looked.

Kelsey Owens also chimed in and shared similar sentiments to Ish as she supported her best friend.

She said, “Best views out there [eye heart emoji] [fire emoji]”

Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg reveals she’s struggling to get pregnant

Madisson’s vacation comes following her revelation that she is struggling to get pregnant again. Despite being terrified following the loss of her son Elliot who was stillborn this past December, Madisson and Ish are hopeful to have another child.

Madisson opened up on her Instagram stories and shared with her followers that she was feeling discouraged.

She admitted that she was able to get pregnant with Elliot on the first try but it wasn’t happening as quickly this time around.

She admitted that each time she sees a negative test, her heart breaks all over again.

Despite the occasional hate she has received from internet trolls who have judged her for sharing photos of Elliot on social media, Madisson has received a lot of support from her husband Ish and her Siesta Key costars.

The new season has documented her pregnancy journey but it’s unclear how much of her experience will play out on-air in regard to her loss.

Fans should stay tuned as Madisson continues to be vulnerable with her followers regarding her journey through motherhood.

Siesta Key airs Thursdays at 9/8c on MTV.