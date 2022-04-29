Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg shares that she’s having trouble getting pregnant again. Pic credit: @madissonhaus/Instagram

Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg has been open with her followers about her recent struggles as she’s mourned the loss of her baby boy Elliot.

Elliot was stillborn last December and Madisson and her husband Ish Soto have shared several posts on social media in memorial of their son.

They’ve also stood up to haters who have judged them for sharing pictures of Elliot.

Madisson recently shared that despite being terrified, she and Ish were trying to conceive again.

She spoke out about how difficult it has been to get pregnant this time around and how she is feeling a bit “defeated.”

Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg is ‘defeated’ as she struggles to get pregnant again

Madisson shared that it’s been a difficult journey trying to conceive this time around.

She shared a photo of a digital pregnancy test with the word “no” across the result window.

She admitted that “trying to conceive is so hard” and said that after the passing of Elliot, she held on to hope that she would “have a living baby someday.”

Madisson said that seeing the negative result repeatedly “re-breaks [her] heart all over.”

She also revealed that she and Ish were fortunate enough to get pregnant on their first try with Elliot, which makes this time “incredibly difficult and confusing and frustrating.”

She continued, “I really let myself get my hopes up this time. I feel utterly defeated. Today is a hard day.”

Pic credit: @madissonhaus/Instagram

Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg pleads with fans to stop telling her to ‘relax’

After pouring her heart out to her followers, Madisson then pleaded with them to stop telling her to “relax and just let it happen.”

She said, “I promise I have already heard it 100000000 times.”

She added, “Telling someone to relax doesn’t actually make them relax. It just makes them feel bad for not being relaxed on top of everything else.”

Madisson ended her post by reminding everyone that simply relaxing is “literally not how it works.”

So far this season of Siesta Key, fans have watched as Madisson celebrated her pregnancy with a baby shower for Elliot. She’s also in the midst of planning her and Ish’s wedding.

She and Ish got married last fall a few months before losing their baby.

It’s unclear at this time just how much of Madisson’s loss will play out on the show but she continues to share her journey with her followers through social media.

Siesta Key airs Thursdays at 9/8c on MTV.