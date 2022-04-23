Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto are celebrating six months of marriage. Pic credit: MTV

Last year was a year of ups and downs for Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg.

She married the love of her life, Ish Soto, in what appeared to be her dream wedding.

She was pregnant with the couple’s first baby together at the time of the ceremony and it seemed like things couldn’t be better for the two of them.

Shortly after their wedding, tragedy struck when their baby boy Elliot was delivered stillborn. The news devastated Madisson and Ish, who both have been working through their grief and sharing their thoughts publicly.

Despite all of the turmoil they’ve been through together over the last several months as they’ve navigated the loss of their child, the two of them have found a lot to be thankful for.

They celebrated six months of marriage in heartfelt posts on social media.

Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto celebrate 6 months of marriage

To celebrate six months of marriage, Madisson shared a black and white image from their wedding day.

In the photo, Ish is smiling as he kisses Madisson’s cheek. Madisson has an enormous smile across her face as her veil was blowing in the wind above both of their heads.

She left a long and heartfelt message to Ish in the caption.

She called Ish the “love of her life” and noted how much they had already been through together in the short time they’ve been married.

Madisson said, “Our marriage has been tested with the greatest test life can give you—the loss of a child. Yet, our love only becomes stronger with every day that passes.”

She shared that his love and support have helped her in her moments of grief and how the love he has shown for their son Elliot has made her love him more.

She added, “You inspire me to push forward every single day. You are my light in the darkest of days.”

She ended the post by saying, “You are the greatest husband and father in the world. I wouldn’t want to spend forever with anyone else. I LOVE YOU.”

Ish commented back with a loving message of his own, telling his “beautiful wife” how much he loves her.

Ish wishes Madisson a “Happy Anniversary.” Pic credit: @madissonhaus/Instagram

Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto hope to conceive again

Following their devastating loss, Madisson has admitted that she’s terrified to get pregnant again, but shared that she and Ish would both like to try again.

The two of them often share tributes to their son Elliot on social media. Despite some hate they receive because of it, Madisson and Ish are proud to continue to honor their son and aren’t letting critics stand in the way of that.

It’s unclear how much of Madisson’s pregnancy loss will play out in the current season but fans should stay tuned to learn more.

