Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg says watching last memory of Elliot alive is ’tough’

Madisson Hausburg opens up about watching her pregnancy journey on Siesta Key. Pic credit: @madissonhaus/Instagram

Siesta Key star Madisson Hausburg has demonstrated her strength over the last several months.

Since delivering her son Elliot stillborn in December, she has been vulnerable with her followers regarding the grieving process.

She’s often shared pictures and posts about Elliot and has worked to bring awareness to infant loss and garner support for others going through similar experiences.

So far this season on Siesta Key, fans have had the opportunity to watch Madisson’s pregnancy journey unfold in addition to the lead-up to her wedding day when she was seven months pregnant.

Madisson recently opened up about what it’s been like watching these memories back and how she’s feeling about trying to have another baby.

Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg says it’s ‘tough’ watching last memory of Elliot alive

Madisson has been very open about her experience with grief and has not been one to shy away from the painful emotions she’s experiencing.

She recently opened up to Access Hollywood and talked about what it’s been like watching memories back on the show.

She shared that it’s been “tough” watching herself pregnant at her wedding, especially because it was one of the last memories she had with her son while he was still alive. She also mentioned that her wedding was one of the most “magical” days of her life.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite the sadness of knowing that was one of her last memories with Elliot, Madisson said she felt “lucky” to have it documented and to be able to look back on it and smile.

Madisson shared that her costars have been extremely supportive of her throughout her grieving process and are often asking her questions about Elliot. She said regardless of the loss she experienced, as much as talking about her son may bring her to tears, it’s healing and one of her “favorite” things to talk about.

Madisson Hausburg praises Ish Soto as the couple tries to conceive

Madisson went on to gush about her husband Ish Soto and how supportive he’s been through everything.

She shared that the experience has made them stronger and brought them closer together.

She admitted that they’ve been trying to conceive again and while she doesn’t want to get pregnant to “replace” Elliot, she is yearning to hold her baby in her arms and feels that having a living child will be “healing” for her.

On social media, Madisson has shared photos of negative pregnancy tests and admitted that it’s been tough this time around, especially because she was lucky enough to become pregnant with Elliot on her first try.

Pic credit: @madissonhaus/Instagram

Even though she’s described being terrified, she is hopeful and excited about having another child with Ish.

Fans should stay tuned to the current season of Siesta Key as Madisson’s story continues to play out.

Siesta Key airs Thursdays at 9/8c on MTV.