Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg urges stillbirth ‘needs to be spoken about’ after emotional season finale

Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg shares how talking about her stillbirth experience has been healing. Pic credit: @madissonhaus/Instagram

The season finale of Siesta Key was an emotional episode for all.

Fans watched as Madisson Hausburg celebrated the happiest day of her life as she married Ish Soto.

What followed, however, was heartbreaking and tragic.

Madisson delivered her baby boy Elliot Angel Soto stillborn just weeks after her wedding day.

She spoke openly about the experience during the episode as her Siesta Key costars showed their support for her.

Rather than hide from the pain, Madisson has confronted her grief head-on as she’s continued to talk about her son and share her experience with the world.

Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg urges: stillbirth ‘needs to be spoken about’

Madisson has been extremely open with her followers as she’s shared her journey through grief on social media.

Along with photos of Elliot, she’s also been vulnerable by sharing her feelings and raw emotions.

She recently opened up to E News! to share more about her story in hopes that it would bring more awareness to pregnancy and infant loss.

Madisson shared, “For me, a huge part of my healing process is talking about him…Sharing it was a way for me to just be like, this happened. I still want to talk about my baby. He’s very much my baby still. I’m still very proud of him and I still want to talk about him.”

She went on to say how she “had no idea” that there were so many other people who had gone through similar experiences and how it broke her heart that there were so many people going through their grief alone.

She added, “I carried my baby for nine months and then he died. That’s the reality, and it needs to be spoken about. It’s definitely not something that should just be hushed. This is something that’s very real.”

While Madisson acknowledged that many people are afraid to ask questions, it’s something that she’s found to be extremely healing and supportive.

She said, “I want you to ask me questions…I still want to talk about the birthing process. What I really appreciate is people reaching out and asking questions and talking about Elliot, saying his name, making sure people acknowledge me as a mother, acknowledging my baby as my child. Those are the things that really stood out to me.”

Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto are trying to conceive

Even though they suffered such a tremendous loss, Madisson and Ish both want to grow their family.

She recently shared with her followers that they were trying to conceive again, though she admitted it’s been terrifying after her initial experience.

Madisson has also shared that it hasn’t been as easy to get pregnant the second time around but that she very much wanted to have another baby.

The new season of Siesta Key is set to take place in Miami as much of the cast has already started to make their move out of Sarasota. It’s unclear at this time whether Madisson will be following suit.

Siesta Key is currently on hiatus.