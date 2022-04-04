Siesta Key: Did Juliette Porter and Clark Drum split? Here’s what she had to say

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter addresses rumors that she and Clark have broken up. Pic credit: MTV

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter has been dealing with a lot of off-screen drama since the new season kicked off last month.

The breakup between Juliette and Sam Logan is front and center this season as viewers get an inside look at the demise of their relationship and the different things that led them to go their separate ways.

While many fans were aware that Juliette and Sam had broken up several months before the new season began, Juliette remained fairly quiet regarding the split.

As more episodes air, however, Juliette has started to share her perspective, and some of her friends, like Chloe Trautman, have jumped in to support her. That has caused Sam and his friend Jordana Barnes to bash Juliette and give their take on what is being shared.

Amid all of the drama, Juliette has entered into a new relationship with a man named Clark Drum. He has not appeared in the new season yet, but the two have seemed happy together based on their social media activity.

Most recently, a rumor spread that Juliette and Clark had possibly broken up. Juliette spoke out about the rumor and let fans know where she and Clark currently stand.

Did Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter and Clark Drum break up?

A reader-submitted celebrity gossip page on Instagram recently shared that Juliette was spotted among other celebrities at a party in Beverly Hills.

The party was allegedly a “Chainsmokers house party.”

The person who submitted the information to the gossip page noted that Juliette was also at the party, and they thought she was “definitely single.”

The submitter did not explain why they thought she was single, but the rumor mill started to swirl.

Before that rumor could make much headway, Juliette addressed it directly in her Instagram stories and subtly shut down any speculation.

She shared a screenshot of the claim and simply captioned it, “Definitely not single.”

Juliette shuts down split rumors. Pic credit: @julietteporter/Instagram

Based on Juliette’s post, she and Clark are still going strong.

Siesta Key’s Jordana Barnes says Clark Drum should be ’embarrassed’ by Juliette Porter’s behavior

Juliette has not been shy about sharing her opinions on this season of Siesta Key.

As the episodes have aired, she has taken to Twitter along with many other castmates to share thoughts and opinions on the show. A lot of Juliette’s opinions have revolved around Sam’s behavior amid their breakup or have thrown shade at his friendship with Jordana and the way she’s been acting amid all of the drama.

Jordana wasted no time firing back at Juliette’s posts.

She shared that she would be “so embarrassed” by Juliette’s posts if she were Clark.

Jordana claps back at Juliette. Pic credit: @juliettep0rter/Twitter

As of yet, Clark has yet to get involved in the social media feud. It is likely fans will get to know him better if he does make an appearance later in the season.

Fans should stay tuned to see what happens next as the new season of Siesta Key continues.

Siesta Key airs Thursdays at 9/8c on MTV.