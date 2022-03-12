Siesta Key: Juliette Porter shares the truth about why she broke up with Sam Logan

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter speaks out about her breakup with Sam Logan. Pic credit: MTV

The new season of Siesta Key kicked off this week and fans learned that things weren’t all that great between Juliette Porter and Sam Logan.

During last season’s finale, viewers watched as Juliette struggled with whether or not she wanted to move in with Sam and the two of them continued to talk things over.

Eventually, Juliette decided to take the leap of faith and was moving into Sam’s house with him.

The episode ended on a tense cliffhanger, though, as Amanda Miller sat down with one of Sam’s ex-girlfriends who claimed he recently told her he could see a future with her.

Now that fans know Juliette and Sam have broken up, she’s speaking out and sharing the truth behind why things didn’t work out between them.

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter shares the truth about her break up with Sam Logan

During a recent interview, Juliette opened up about everything that happened between herself and Sam, which eventually led to their breakup after nearly two years of being together.

Juliette explained, “I learned so much from this relationship with Sam and just this whole season…I think that you really have to put yourself first sometimes and focus on what’s important to you and what you want in your life and the values you want in a person that’s in your life.”

She shared that things weren’t quite working between the two of them and they “weren’t connecting.”

Juliette elaborated, “I was getting emotionally drained. He didn’t have the same thoughts as me on anything. He wasn’t supporting me. And ultimately, you just have to put yourself first above what other people want from you.”

While fans figured out quickly via social media last August that the two of them had split up, the new season was the first glimpse at what had happened between them.

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter has a new man named Clark Drum

Things may not have worked out between her and Sam, but that didn’t stop Juliette from trying again with someone new.

It was confirmed that Juliette had a new man after she was spotted getting cozy with Clark Drum at her co-star Madisson Hausburg’s wedding this fall.

Clark appears to be an avid traveler based on his Instagram page and Juliette seems happier than ever beside him.

Fans are likely to get a closer look into Juliette’s new relationship as the new season of Siesta Key continues.

Siesta Key airs Thursdays at 9/8c on MTV.