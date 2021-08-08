Shannon St. Clair reaches influencer status on Instagram after Love Island USA

Josh and Shannon on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

When Shannon St. Clair arrived on Love Island USA, she ended up as one of the most-searched-for Islanders, and her popularity only improved after appearing on the show.

Sadly, Shannon left the island early when Josh Goldstein’s sister died, going with him to spend time with his family.

While many fans wanted to know if Shannon was on Love Island USA for the money or if she was really looking for love, leaving with Josh told them she found love.

However, with that said, leaving with Josh also increased her fame, and Shannon has now reached influencer status on Instagram.

Shannon reaches huge milestone on Instagram

When Shannon arrived on Love Island USA, she had almost 29,000 Instagram followers.

While she had achieved minor internet fame thanks to her time spent with millionaire Dave Portnoy earlier this year, she was still considered at the “micro-influencer” level.

By July 18, Shannon had gained a higher percent of Instagram followers than anyone except Cashay Proudfoot.

Shannon had jumped to 45,600 followers at that time.

After speaking out and making her voice heard on Love Island USA, she gained even more followers, and then when she left with Josh after the death of his sister, her popularity boomed even more.

Right now, Shannon (follow at @shannonsaint on Instagram) has over 166,000 Instagram followers, a jump of over 135,000 since she joined the show.

That means that Shannon can now make a living as an Instagram influencer.

Shannon St. Clair an influencer after Love Island USA

Shannon has 166,000 Instagram followers, and anyone with over 100,000 can make some nice money from companies as an influencer sharing their products.

With that many Instagram followers, and as long as Shannon’s followers remain active in comments on her posts, she could make hundreds of dollars for every post she makes for a company.

Shannon was already an influencer for Fashion Nova before she appeared on Love Island USA, although her posts make it seem it was for perks and free gifts in exchange for posts.

Now, she can make real money for her social media posts, thanks to Love Island USA fame.

Not only that, but her new boyfriend Josh Goldstein also broke the 100,000 follower mark, so he can expect to get some offers as an influencer as well, making the two a new power couple on Instagram.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.