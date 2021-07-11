Shannon St. Clair on Love Island: 5 Things you need to know about the beauty

Shannon St Clair on Love Island USA. Pic credit: @shannonsaint/Instagram

Shannon St. Clair has turned heads and quickly became one of the most interesting people on Love Island USA this season.

Shannon paired up quickly with college baseball star Josh Goldstein, but that relationship will face a big test before the first people are booted from the villa.

Newcomer Aimee Flores showed up at the villa and Josh was who she wanted to meet first.

With Shannon worrying about her first hookup with Josh Goldstein, here are five things you need to know about the Love Island competitor.

Shannon St. Clair was a cheerleader

There was a scene in the last Love Island where Shannon was walking on her hands across the deck. That comes from her days as a cheerleader.

She was a cheerleader in high school and went on to become a cheerleader for the Xfinity Live Eagles.

When looking at her LinkedIn account, Shannon posted that she worked for the Xfinity Live dining and entertainment district in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as a cheerleader from 2016 to 2018.

As a matter of fact, the first Instagram post she shared was her tumbling in 2014.

Shannon works for a construction company

Shannon mentioned in her introduction that she worked as a controller for a construction company.

The company is the Ronin Construction Group in Philadelphia. Their website says they are a small team that works on projects from start to finish and is a five-star rated company.

A controller is someone who “forecast cash flow based on upcoming projects, equipment expenditures, investments, and tax liabilities.” They also prepare all financial reports and statements.

Shannon graduated from Temple University

Shannon went to high school at Archbishop Wood Catholic High School and graduated in 2014. In 2015, she started college at Bucks County Community College.

Shannon graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration and Management in 2017 and then went to Temple.

She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in BBA, Marketing and Supply Chain Management in 2019.

Shannon worked as an Executive Assistant for Lux Living Interior Design while in college and moved on to Ronin after graduating.

Shannon St. Clair dated Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports

In February 2021, OK Magazine reported that Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy started a “new romance” with Shannon St. Clair.

The two were together at several nightclubs in Miami and Shannon posted several photos of them together on Instagram.

However, those photos ended up deleted from her account, but the reason for the breakup remains unknown.

Shannon St. Clair is an Instagram influencer

The very last photo Shannon shared on her Instagram account was her posing for a photo. The caption read: “Get over it @fashionnova fashionnovapartner #ootd.”

FashionNova is a global fashion brand and it seems like Shannon St. Clair might have hoped to use her Love Island fame to gain traction as a social media influencer.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.