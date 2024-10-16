Season 18 couple Camille and Thomas surprised at difficult MAFS process

Married at First Sight newbies Camille and Thomas were the first couple to take the plunge during Season 18 and now they’re dishing about the difficult process.

The duo convinced the experts to choose them for the process.

Thomas signed up for the unique marital experiment to fulfill his father’s dying wish that he get married and start a family.

Camille had grown exhausted with the dating pool and felt Dr. Pia Holec, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Pastor Cal Roberson could find her perfect match.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old almost didn’t make it down the aisle as last-minute jitters got the better of her.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

At one point, producers intervened when it seemed Camille was running away. Eventually, her sister calmed her nerves and when she walked down the aisle she was happy to see her groom.

It’s still early days, so let’s see if this marriage stands the test of time.

Camille and Thomas admit that the MAFS process is difficult

Camille and Thomas were surprised to find out just how difficult the MAFS process was and they dished about that in a recent interview.

“This process is not easy. There are so many new things to navigate and juggle at the same time, all while the entire world is watching,” Camille told Screen Rant.

Thomas shared similar sentiments adding that he has “more respect” for the show now that he understands all that is involved.

Meanwhile, the MAFS couple wasn’t the only one to tie the knot in the premiere and so far people are hopeful about the Season 18 couple.

MAFS viewers are happy about the new Season 18 format

MAFS Season 18 has already started on a high note for viewers who initially wanted to boycott the show out of frustration.

They took to social media to express excitement for the new format, which cuts out much of the nonsense and gets straight to the good stuff—the weddings.

When the episode started, a commenter wrote, “I hope they made some changes this year-like not drag out these weddings for half the season. #MAFSChicago,” and she got her wish.

I hope they made some changes this year-like not drag out these weddings for half the season. #MAFSChicago pic.twitter.com/ubsTj9bl9y — Pat Harrison (@gogoprh61) October 16, 2024

One MAFS fan exclaimed, “Wait.. we getting a wedding episode 1?! Did they really listen to the viewers?! #MarriedAtFirstSight.”

Wait.. we getting a wedding episode 1?! Did they really listen to the viewers?! #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/4kM85D8zIY — Tip (@theeTipTop) October 16, 2024

Someone posted a GIF of people popping champagne in celebration and wrote, “1st episode and a couple got married! #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS.”

Another surprised viewer reacted to the new format, exclaiming, “HOL UP!!! Are we seeing the weddings tonight? #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS.”

Did you tune in to the Season 18 premiere? Share your thoughts below.

Married at First Sight Season airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.