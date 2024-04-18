MAFS returns to Chicago: Check out the Season 18 sneak peek

Another season of Married at First Sight is on the horizon and we couldn’t be happier to move on from the disastrous Denver season.

They’re bringing the show back to Chicago with a new batch of hopefuls ready to trust the process and have the experts find their perfect match.

That certainly didn’t happen in Season 17, but we’re crossing our fingers that the Chicago cast will reignite our hope in the eight-week marital experiment.

This is not the first time that The Windy City has been the backdrop for the popular lifetime time show, Season 5 was also filmed in Chicago, Illinois.

It aired in 2017, and of the three couples featured that season, one has a successful marriage to show for it.

That’s the season that gave us Ashley Petta and her husband Anthony D’Amico. They have been married for over seven years and have two adorable kids.

Check out the MAFS Season 18 trailer

The Season 18 trailer is out and we’re keeping our fingers crossed that the Chicago cast will deliver a great season.

Chicago is the hometown of Expert Dr. Pia Holec and in the teaser, she proudly introduces Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper Schwartz to her city.

“Chicago is a great place to find love,” she tells them.

The clip shows some tense moments with the nervous brides and grooms before they walk down the aisle, even teasing another runaway bride situation.

“Would it be the end of the world if I literally didn’t do this?” questions a nervous bride.

“I really don’t know if I can do this,” she says.

The clip shows a bride walking out of the church as someone questions, “Is she running away?”

Meanwhile, if you want to see the Chicago couples check out this Season 18 spoiler from Monsters and Critics.

MAFS fans are ready for Chicago after a disastrous Season 17

Although the bitter taste of Denver is still lingering, viewers are ready to toss Season 17 in the trash where it belongs and move on to better things.

After the Chicago teaser was posted online, several MAFS alums and fans of the show weighed in.

“This is very nostalgic 💕 Let’s go Chicago! I have high hopes please don’t disappoint 🤞🏼,” commented Season 5 star Ashley Petta.

“Good Lord, WE ARE READY FOR NEW COUPLES!🕺 🎉💃 … now just hoping they come for the right reasons & we can watch some love blossom like the good ‘ol MAFS days,” said Season 1 alum Jamie Otis.

One MAFS viewer said, “Hoping for a top notch season. Woody & Armani type of love combined with Brianna & Vincent. Pls pls pls.”

Another commenter added, “LISTEN!!!! We cannot do Denver shenanigans ever again. Chicago, please be good to us.”

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.