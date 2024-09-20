MAFS viewers threaten to boycott Season 18 after sneak peek: ‘They have hit a new low’

Viewers have been waiting for news about Season 18 of Married at First Sight but will they be disappointed?

That’s the speculation after a recent sneak peek that teased a shocking cheating scandal.

That’s not the end of the drama, as there will also be a couples swap that will mark the first in the show’s history.

A messy situation has fans of the show going off on social media and threatening to boycott Season 18.

People were already at wit’s end after the Denver cast attempted to deceive everyone with plotting and scheming on Season 17.

They even had MAFS alums speaking out amid the outrage over their behavior, noting that the Denver cast ruined the show’s reputation.

Once the season ended, the show went on an extended hiatus and months later they finally teased the new season, but it’s already causing backlash.

MAFS Season 18 sneak peek teases a cheating scandal

Season 18 is set to premiere on October 15, but some MAFS viewers are already claiming they won’t be tuning in.

That’s due to a teaser recently posted on Instagram by @mafsfan.

The clips show snippets of the couples from their wedding day then it flashes to Dr Pia Holec.

“Infidelity between two couples is unprecedented in married at first sight history,” exclaims the expert.

The clip also features the cast members reacting to the scandal.

In one scene, a female cast member says, “This is like, dirty.”

Another adds, “Married people don’t sext other women.”

A male voice chimes in, “This here is a situation.”

Then there’s the voice of seemingly the jilted bride telling someone “I wish you nothing but the worst.”

Viewers are ready to boycott Season 18 after seeing the preview

The teaser was juicy, but MAFS fans were not impressed and made it known that they would not be watching.

“These previews are letting me know this is another horrible season. I’m choosing to walk away now,” exclaimed a viewer.

“I think I’m done. I don’t want the non-stop drama. Bring back old MAFS,” wrote someone else.

Someone reasoned, “They have hit a new LOW😭.”

Another MAFS viewer suggested, “Everybody needs to stop watching it, so they start listening to us. An article I read even said, ‘Season 18 promises more drama‘. That’s not what we want; we have been vocal about it.”

Another noted, “Doesn’t look like this season will be an improvement from the past couple of seasons. Too bad. Not watching.”

Will you be watching the new MAFS season?

Married at First Sight Season 18 premieres Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime.