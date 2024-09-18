Let’s get to know the MAFS Season 18 couples before the premiere

After a lengthy hiatus, Married at First Sight will return in October, and fans are excited about what’s in store.

A lot is riding on Season 18 after the Denver cast—now dubbed the worst in the show’s history—tainted the series with their dishonesty.

That’s likely why producers decided to wait months before announcing the new season amid backlash from viewers.

However, we’re now weeks away from meeting a new batch of hopefuls who took the plunge and got married at first sight.

The series was filmed in Chicago and promises to be an exciting season as the show has already teased a cheating scandal that led to a couple swap.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The countdown has officially begun for Season 18, so let’s get to know the matches before the show’s premiere.

Let’s meet some of the Season 18 couples

Kinetic Content, the production company for MAFS, recently posted the official wedding photos for the Season 18 couples.

PEOPLE also shared details about the Chicago cast, starting with Michelle and David, the first couple on the slide.

35-year-old David witnessed a successful marriage between his parents and thinks the MAFS experts can find the love of his life and guide them toward a lasting marriage.

His match, Michelle, is 38. After six years of being single, she’s eager to find her soulmate. She is open to having children, but due to her age, adoption or fostering is also an option.

Next up is Madison and Allen.

At 29 years old, Madison is the youngest on the cast, but after being single for two years, she’s ready to find her soulmate. She joined MAFS to avoid wasting time and risk potential heartache from the dating scene.

Her match, Allen, is 35. He believes he has all the tools for a thriving relationship, so he signed up for the unique marital experiment.

The next couple, Karla and Juan, are 33 and 36, respectively.

Karla is ready for a partner who complements her in every way and is open-minded about finding love in unconventional ways, such as MAFS.

Juan is tired of being judged only on his physical appearance and is hopeful that the experts will help him find a deeper connection with someone.

MAFS couples Ikechi and Emem are ready for marriage

The Season 18 experts matched 41-year-old Ikechi with 34-year-old Emem, who expressed their desire to get married and settle down.

Ikechi hopes to find his soul mate and true love through the MAFS process, while Emem is ready to start the next chapter of her life after years of focusing on her career.

The final Chicago couple is Camille, 32, and Thomas, 42, with a 10-year age gap.

Thomas’ previous relationship spanned nine years and ended because he was reluctant to commit, but after taking time for personal growth, he’s ready to take the plunge.

His match, Camille, has established her career and is now ready to find a husband and build a life together. She joined MAFS because she trusts that the experts can find her perfect match.

Married at First Sight Season 18 premieres Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime.