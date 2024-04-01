MAFS Season 18 spoilers: Meet the Chicago couples

We have some exciting news for the new season of Married at First Sight as Season 17 comes to a close.

Season 18 is just around the corner, and a new set of hopefuls are ready to try their luck at the unique marital experiment. Already, there is information about the new couples.

Only a few episodes remain, including the two-part reunion, before we bid goodbye to Denver for good.

The response to the season hasn’t been good, with long-time viewers complaining that the series has gone downhill.

All five couples, matched by experts Pastor Cal Roberson, Dr. Pia Holec, and Dr. Pepper Schwartz, have called it quits, with some opting to divorce before Decision Day.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, despite the low success rate, five new couples from Chicago, Illinois, are already set to make their TV debut in a few weeks.

Let’s meet the MAFS Season 18 couples

It’s time to officially start the countdown to Season 18 thanks to @mafsfan who shared some spoilers about the new couples, including names and images.

The show returned to Chicago for the latest installment, and while there hasn’t been an announced premiere date, we might get the new season in June or July.

The first couple in the mix are Ikechi and Emem.

The second Season 18 match is Thomas and Camille.

Couple number three is Allen and Madison.

The fourth couple in the mix is David and Michelle.

The last couple matched by the experts is Juan and Karla.

When will Married at First Sight Season 17 end?

Before officially meeting the new couples, we have to close out Season 17, but that hasn’t happened yet.

The final episode, Where Are They Now, will air on April 24 with a life update from the cast.

However, this week, some familiar faces will return for the Former Cast Tell All featuring Paige Banks, Airris Williams, Stacia Karcher, Rachel Gordillo, and Bennett Kirschner, and OGs Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner.

Next week, MAFS viewers will be treated to the first of the two-part reunion, each episode being two hours long.

Part 1 of the reunion will air on April 10 when the Denver cast returns to revisit the most shocking moments from the season and open up about their contentious relationships.

Part 2 will air the following week, on April 17, with emotions at an all-time high. Get ready for tears, hatred, and a shocking new secret will be exposed.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.