It’s been a rough couple of months as Married at First Sight fans tried to grin and bear the grueling Season 17, but thankfully, it’s over.

We’re patiently waiting for the new season, which will feature a new batch of singles from Chicago, the hometown of expert Dr. Pia Holec.

The Season 18 trailer aired during Part 2 of the Denver reunion, but something was missing — a premiere date.

We’re hoping for official word from the network so we can start the countdown for the new season.

However, for now, we’ll use deductive reasoning to figure out a possible timeline because what else are we doing?

In the meantime, take another look at the Season 18 trailer to see what you can expect when the show returns.

When will MAFS Season 18 premiere?

The Season 18 teaser dropped a week ago, so when can we expect the first episode?

If last season is anything to go by, we know they will drag this out for a while longer, maybe four more weeks, before we get to the new season.

The Season 17 trailer was released on September 26, and it wasn’t until October 18 that the show finally aired.

If we’re working with that timeline, we might not get the Season 18 premiere until mid to late June, although they will likely announce the official date this month.

However, in true MAFS form, they will continue to tease us with the new season, with a few MAFS fillers leading up to the premiere.

The new season will kick off with at least 2 MAFS specials before the first episode

Viewers can expect a Matchmaking Special marking the unofficial start of Season 18.

This special usually gives a behind-the-scenes look at how the experts chose and matched the 10 singles.

It also shows us the surprising moment each cast member is informed that they’ve been chosen for the show and told to prepare to meet their future spouse in two weeks.

However, viewers will have to wait a little longer before the first episode airs because there is usually another filler episode leading up to the premiere, the MAFS Kickoff special.

The Season 17 Kickoff Special was led by reunion host Kevin Frazer and featured a panel of superfans discussing the new couples.

There are usually a few MAFS alums in the mix as well. Last time, Nicole and Chris Thielk gave their early predictions about which couples they think will last and which will not.

