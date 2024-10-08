MAFS Kickoff Special features the Season 18 cast reaction to news they’re getting married

Married at First Sight Season 18 is here, or at least, it’s almost here, as the two Kickoff Specials premiere tonight.

Get ready for the Matchmaking Special featuring the show’s resident experts: Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pia Holec, and Dr. Pepper Schwartz.

Viewers will meet the 10 Chicago singles before they tie the knot in the premiere — which airs the following week — and start the eight-week experiment.

There’s also another event, Kicking Off Chicago, hosted by Kevin Frazier and a panel of familiar MAFS enthusiasts.

Then, on October 15, the new season officially begins and will start with some of the Chicago hopefuls tying the knot.

The following week, Episode 2 will feature the final couples walking down the aisle and starting their happily ever after in front of the cameras.

MAFS Season 18 kicks off with two special events

Pop the champagne, grab your popcorn, and cozy up in front of your TVs tonight because the MAFS Season 18 countdown has begun.

These leadup specials have become a norm for the franchise, and Season 18 is no different.

The Matchmaking Special kicks off Tuesday, October 8 at 8/7c and will feature the three experts as they share details about the intense process of finding matches for the Chicago cast.

We’ll also see how the 10 singles responded to the news that the experts have found their perfect matches and that they’ll be getting married in two weeks.

Kicking off Chicago will also air on Tuesday at 10/9c, and reporter Kevin Frazier will take the helm.

During the segment, he’ll be joined by a panel of MAFS savants making their predictions about the new couples.

There will also be appearances from MAFS alums who will share their perspective on the unique marital experiment.

Viewers will also be treated to sneak peeks from Season 18 as the one-week countdown officially kicks off for the premiere.

Here’s what to expect in Episodes 1 and 2 of Season 18

If you prefer the element of surprise, don’t worry, we’re not giving much away –Think of it as wetting your palates for Season 18.

The synopsis for Episodes 1 and 2 have been made public, and the premiere will kick off with the 10 singles gearing up to make one of the biggest decisions of their lives with one couple walking down the aisle

In Episode 2, the wedding day continues as the final eight singles meet their spouses for the first time at the altar.

Get ready for some intense moments behind the scenes as the explosive season teases the show’s first cheating scandal turned couples swap.

Are you tuning in for the MAFS Kickoff Specials? Sound off in the comments below.

Married at First Sight Season 18 premieres Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime.