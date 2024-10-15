Chicago bride gets cold feet at the altar in MAFS Season 18 teaser: ‘I really don’t know if I can do this’

Marrying a stranger is not easy, and long-time Married at First Sight viewers have already learned that after watching the past 17 seasons.

However, one Chicago bride realized that just as she was about to walk down the aisle.

The Chicago season is finally here, and in the premiere, viewers will witness bride-to-be Camille trying to shake off her nerves as she gets ready to meet her groom.

In the recent matchmaking special, we saw how the experts narrowed down their options and chose the career-focused 32-year-old and her groom, 42-year-old Thomas, but will they make it down the aisle?

In a teaser for the first episode, Camille questions her decision to participate in the unique marital experiment.

MAFS bride gets cold feet in the Season 18 premiere

The Season 18 premiere is close, and PEOPLE shared a teaser to wet our palates.

The scene features the first bride, Camille, in her stunning gown and holding her bouquet as she has a moment with her bridal party backstage.

“I can’t lie; I’m freaking out a little bit,” she confesses to the trio, which includes her sister and two best friends.

As they question what she wants to do next, Camille responds, “I don’t know. I’m literally thinking that I’m almost ready to go in the opposite direction.”

Not knowing whether it was just the jitters or something more, Camille adds, “I don’t know. I don’t know if I need some water or I just need a second or something.”

As the women try to calm her nerves, she asks, “Would it be the end of the world if I just literally didn’t do this?”

Will Camille walk down the aisle and marry Thomas?

We’ll have to wait and see how this plays out, but let’s hope this is not another runaway bride situation, as that is so Season 17.

Meanwhile, as his bride is having heart palpitations backstage, Thomas waits at the altar, clueless about the situation.

The 42-year-old was elated when the experts revealed they had found him a wife, so here’s hoping he’s not left disappointed.

In the sneak peek, Camille is still nervous as her sister reassures her that getting married is something she’s been hoping for, but it does little to calm the jitters as

“The buildup has been all fun and exciting, and now that it’s here, it’s like I don’t know if I can walk through those doors,” exclaims Camille. “I really don’t know If I can do this.”

Married at First Sight Season 18 premieres Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime.