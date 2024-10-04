Here’s what to expect on Episodes 1 & 2 of MAFS Season 18

Season 18 of Married at First Sight is just around the corner and we already have a synopsis of what to expect on the first two episodes.

After a lengthy wait, the popular lifetime series is set to return on October 15 and there’s already news of drama among the Chicago couples.

Season 17 featured the show’s first runaway bride whose identity has been kept under wraps.

Season 18 will feature another first for the franchise as the sneak peek teased a cheating scandal and a couples swap.

We have to wait and see how that storyline plays out but for now, we’re looking forward to seeing how the new couples will fare as the show returns to Chicago after first heading to the Windy City in Season 5.

However, the season is already sparking backlash from viewers, some of whom claim they will be boycotting the show as it has strayed far away from its original concept of finding legitimate matches.

For those who plan to tune in, you can officially start the countdown as we are less than two weeks a week from the premiere.

Here’s what to expect on the first two episodes of MAFS Season 18

The MAFS trailer had tongues wagging as it featured snippets of a cheating scandal set to shake up the season.

However, before we become embroiled in the drama, we’ll need to meet the couples.

The first episode titled Chicago Hopefuls features the first glimpse of the 10 singles as they prepare to marry their matches, chosen by the experts.

However, “pre-wedding jitters present themselves in different ways. From spilling too much tea to bawling their eyes out,” and for one bride, nerves might get the best of her.

Episode 2 titled Windy City Weddings will air the following Tuesday, October 22, and as the weddings continue to play out eight more singles prepare to walk down the aisle and meet their spouses.

However, during the festivities pressure mounts as a “bride puts her full trust in the Universe, and one groom holds a secret that could doom his marriage.”

Two MAFS Kickoff Specials are on their way

Leading up to the Season 18 premiere, viewers will be treated to the MAFS specials.

Two programs will air on Tuesday, October 8, the first being a Matchmaking Special, to introduce the new singles featured this season.

That will be followed by the MAFS: Kickoff Special hosted by Kevin Frazier who’ll be joined by a panel of MAFS aficionados discussing the newly matched couples.

Married at First Sight Season 18 premieres Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime.