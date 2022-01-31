Scott Disick is reportedly using Hana Cross to ‘fill the void’ Kourtney Kardashian left

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian on KUWTK. Pic credit: E!

Kourtney Kardashian is allegedly still the object of Scott Disick’s affection.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars will always be connected through their three children – Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick. However, the exes, who broke up in 2014, have moved on to other relationships.

In October, Kardashian became engaged to her love, Travis Barker. Since last year after his splits from Amelia Hamlin and Sofia Richie, Disick has been hanging out with Hana Cross.

Many Kardashian-Jenner fans have wondered why the Flip It Like Disick star tends to date a specific type of romantic interest throughout their breakup. A source recently shared that Disick’s dating choices have everything to do with Kardashian.

How Kourtney Kardashian stopped Scott Disick from getting into a ‘serious relationship’

Although Kardashian is more than ready to become Mrs. Barker, Disick reportedly still needs time to find the right woman. On KUWTK, fans watched him share how much he wants the Poosh founder and their family back. However, Kardashian seemingly enjoys their co-parenting relationship and doesn’t want to explore anything further.

According to HollywoodLife, Disick still hopes he and his ex will have the family they planned years ago. Because he still yearns for Kardashian, he allegedly won’t consider dating anyone seriously.

“He just wants someone to fill the void in his heart left by Kourtney, which is never going to happen,” the insider shared. “Scott wants to always have the young pretty model, and that is great. The problem with Scott, though, is that he doesn’t even know what he is looking for.”

Scott Disick and Hana Cross have been ‘off and on for months’

While Disick reportedly plans on winning Kardashian back, he and Cross continue spending time together. However, the source continued stating that he isn’t interested in becoming the 24-year-old model’s boyfriend. After he and Hamlin split in September, Disick is allegedly looking for someone who doesn’t want anything “long term.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In October, Kardashian became engaged to her love, Travis Barker. Since last year after his split from Hamlin and Richie, Disick has been hanging out with Cross.

​“Scott has been spending time with Hana off and on for the past few months,” the source said. “She’s absolutely his type, and he’s obviously attracted to her; Scott is definitely into her, but he’s not sure he sees anything long-term.”

The source added, “He’s not particularly interested in settling down, or even finding the right person, necessarily. He’s spent a lot of his time over the past few years in a committed relationship, and he’s just not sure it’s what he’s looking for right now.”

Kardashian and Disick dated for almost a decade before their breakup. Although they remained cordial for years, he’s reportedly heartbroken by his ex’s upcoming wedding.