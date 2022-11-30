Savannah Chrisley blames her parents’ sentencing on being in the public eye

Savannah Chrisley thinks fame hurt her parents’ case. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Tonya Wise/Admedia

Savannah Chrisley is standing behind her parents following their recent sentencing.

The Growing Up Chrisley star pre-recorded a few episodes of her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast before the sentencing, and those two episodes dropped last week and this week.

She revealed that she would take custody of her brother Grayson Chrisley and her niece, Chloe Chrisley, while her parents served their time. It wasn’t easy for her to talk about at all.

During the most recent episode of Unlocked, Savannah sat down with her mom, Julie Chrisley, and they talked about their feelings before sentencing.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 19 years in prison combined. He received 12, and she received seven.

They were ordered to report to prison in January and will serve their sentences simultaneously, not staggered as requested.

Savannah Chrisley blames fame for sentence length

On her podcast, Savannah Chrisley talked about how living life in the public eye has affected the cases of Todd and Julie Chrisley.

She said, “It all goes down to us being in the public eye and someone wanting to prove a point.”

It’s true. Todd and Julie have been in the public eye since their show, Chrisley Knows Best, debuted in 2014. It was a huge success for the USA Network, and it will finish its run after ten seasons next year.

Savannah also acknowledged the break in the judicial system and her parents expected sentencing, saying, “How is that just? It’s not when you’ve got rapists and murderers and traffickers and all these people out here, but yet, what? They just get a slap on the wrist.”

What will life be like for the Chrisleys?

Aside from a statement released through their attorney, Todd and Julie Chrisley have remained quiet. It’s been a little over a week since they learned their fate, and Julie is said to be “distraught” as she thinks about what’s coming next.

They will miss so much time with their family. Chloe, 10, will be an adult before Todd is released. Julie will miss Grayson’s graduation and Chloe’s teen years while she serves her seven years in prison.

Savannah Chrisley will become the head of the household as she navigates raising her brother and niece. There is a lot to prepare for, including a possible move and documents being legalized.

It will be a long journey for the Chrisley family as they deal with the next decade. Todd and Julie are filing an appeal but couldn’t start the process until after they were sentenced.

For now, the couple has a little over a month before they will report to their prisons in Florida.