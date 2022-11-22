Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to prison: Here’s how much time the Chrisley Knows Best stars got

Todd and Julie Chrisley learned their fate after being convicted earlier this year. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been sentenced to prison after being convicted on bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars received a combined sentence of 19 years behind bars in a federal institution.

Todd received a 12-year sentence, with Julie receiving a lesser sentence of seven years.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the couple is due to report to prison on January 15, 2023.

The reality TV stars received shorter sentences than the prosecution had argued for and initially faced up to 30 years in prison when they were convicted back in June.

Following their prison time, both Todd and Julie will have to complete 16 months of probation.

What did Todd and Julie Chrisley get convicted of doing?

After a lengthy trial earlier this year, Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud.

The reality TV stars were found guilty back in June and were due to be sentenced shortly after their trial ended. However, they were granted an extension, which is why they were handed their sentences on Monday.

Todd and Julie were found guilty of defrauding banks out of $30 million in fraudulent loans.

What does this mean for the Chrisley family?

Since their convictions in June, Todd and Julie Chrisley have been on monitored release. They have remained in their Nashville home while being monitored by the government.

There were allowances so they could attend necessary doctor appointments, work events, meeting with their attorneys, and religious services. Beyond that, they were instructed to be at home.

Todd and Julie have continued to record and release their Chrisley Confessions podcast, but beyond that, they didn’t seem to be working. They have not said much about their convictions as they were likely instructed to remain quiet.

The reality TV stars were said to be “on edge” ahead of their sentencing as they worried about what would happen with Nanny Faye, their youngest son, Grayson, and granddaughter Chloe, who they have full custody of. Todd’s mom is battling bladder cancer, which was revealed at their trial earlier this year.

The couple’s daughter Savannah kept her head up as she remained beside her parents. Following Todd and Julie’s convictions, she was the first visitor to show up in Nashville. Nic Kerdiles also visited the family, and Chase Chrisley took them groceries.

Regarding the family’s reality shows, it’s unclear whether they will continue to film with Todd and Julie Chrisley gone.

Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley are currently on hiatus.