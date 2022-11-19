Todd and Julie Chrisley ‘on edge’ as sentencing date looms

Todd and Julie Chrisley will be sentenced next week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to be sentenced on bank fraud and tax evasion charges on Monday, November 21.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty in June, and their sentencing was delayed due to an appeal filed.

As the sentencing date looms, several emotions are happening within the family.

The Chrisleys have remained tight-knit since the verdict was rendered, with Savannah Chrisley and her brother, Chase Chrisley, spending a lot of time with Todd and Julie.

They’ve had a few months to process what happened, but now their fate lies in the hands of the judge who will sentence them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It’s almost time to learn what the next decade (or more) of their lives will look like, and the emotions are running high.

Todd and Julie Chrisley face several years in prison

Todd and Julie Chrisley face up to 30 years in prison, each based on their convictions in June.

According to a family source who spoke to Hollywood Life, Todd and Julie are dealing with plenty of emotions ahead of their sentencing.

They told the publication, “Todd and Julie are extremely emotional and nervous right now because they do not know what their fate is going to be.”

There are so many things the couple will have to work out with their family should they both have to serve their time concurrently instead of back to back.

The source continued, “The entire family is on edge, and they are praying that, since Nanny Faye is suffering from bladder cancer and they have Chloe and Grayson to take care of, their sentence will not be harsh.”

Nanny Faye suffering from bladder cancer was disclosed just a few months ago, as it was made public during the trial. However, she had hoped to keep the matter private. The news came in 2021, and Nanny Faye had undergone chemo from the beginning and is reportedly doing well.

Savannah Chrisley has her family’s back

Throughout the entire ordeal, Savannah Chrisley has been by her dad’s and mom’s side. She has spoken out about knowing the truth and researching what’s happening with her parents’ case.

Savannah was seen at her parents’ house immediately after they were released following their guilty verdict as they remained on house arrest while awaiting sentencing.

There is a lot to consider when it comes to sentencing for Todd and Julie Chrisley, and Savannah will likely be the one to hold the family together. She has worked on that within the family, including with her formerly-estranged sister, Lindsie Chrisley.

As Monday approaches, the family is likely making the most of their time together.