Savannah Chrisley gives update on family, asks people to ‘do your research’

Savannah Chrisley is standing in her parents’ corner.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion last month, and they are awaiting their sentencing date, which is set for October 6.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars are under house arrest as they await their fate. Savannah has visited her family’s home in Nashville, as has her brother, Chase Chrisley. Both were photographed outside the home as they showed their support for their mom and dad.

Savannah Chrisley asks people to ‘do your research’

While cohosting Chrisley Confessions in place of her father, Todd Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley sat alongside her mom, Julie Chrisley.

The Growing Up Chrisley beauty delved into some of the things happening in her life and her family’s life. While details were scarce, she did reveal that everyone is taking things “day by day” as they move forward in the wake of their convictions.

Savannah went into detail about the hate the family has seen since their June convictions and revealed that they aren’t allowed to talk about some things about the case.

She said, “The things that people have said since everything has gone down is just baffling.”

Referring to followers and critics, Savannah emphasized that they should remain quiet “if you’re not going to do your research.” She also mentioned their hateful comments drive her crazy because no one knows their truth.

Savannah Chrisley is living her best bikini life

Even though her parents are going through a lot, Savannah Chrisley still manages to have some fun.

For the Fourth of July, she showed off her “thick thighs” while on a boat. The reality TV star posed in a red hot bikini, showing off that she knows how to have a good time, even when things aren’t going perfect in her life.

She also hosted a sale on her cosmetic line, Sassy by Savannah. This is a passion product for the young woman, and she sells her brand exclusively online. Chrisley Knows Best viewers have watched her grow up throughout nine seasons. She went from pageant girl to businesswoman in the blink of an eye.

Moving forward, it’s clear that Savannah Chrisley will continue to stand by her family as they continue to navigate these uncharted waters and wait for what October may bring.

