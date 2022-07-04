Savannah Chrisley in red hot bikini for Fourth of July

Savannah Chrisley is rocking a red hot bikini. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is feeling patriotic as she promotes her Sassy by Savannah line.

The Chrisley Knows Best star was sharing information about her brand while wearing a revealing red bikini top.

It wasn’t all work and no play for the reality TV star as she appeared to be enjoying herself on a boat while promoting her brand.

Savannah Chrisley stuns in revealing red bikini top

On her Instagram story, Savannah Chrisley showed off her red bikini top as she talked to her followers about Sassy by Savannah.

The reality TV star revealed a huge sitewide sale of 25% off for the Fourth of July holiday.

Savannah chose the name Sassy by Savannah because it is her nickname. For fans who watch Chrisley Knows Best, it was only natural to brand herself that way. She has seen success with the brand and decided to give followers a sale as she rocked a patriotic red bikini top while announcing the deal.

Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is known for her stunning bikini body, and showing off on a summer holiday isn’t shocking. She has always taken care of herself, and it shows.

Savannah Chrisley’s personal family drama

Savannah Chrisley is under a lot of stress right now as her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, face up to 30 years in federal prison as they await sentencing.

The toll the very public and lengthy trial has taken on the Chrisley family is apparent. After the guilty verdict in early June, Savannah was the first to be spotted at her parents’ home. She has been a huge help with her niece, Chloe Chrisley, who her parents are raising.

Aside from the Chrisley family’s legal issues, they are also worried about their matriarch, Nanny Faye. Todd Chrisley confirmed his mom has bladder cancer and has been receiving treatment since last fall. They kept the news under wraps because Nanny Faye didn’t want it public, but since the trial brought it up, the family had no choice but to face it head-on.

Savannah and her brother, Chase Chrisley, have shown up for their parents. They remain optimistic that Todd and Julie Chrisley will have the truth told and hold onto their faith to get through it all.

Despite the chaos, Savannah Chrisley is still making time for herself.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on the USA Network.