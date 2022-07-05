Savannah Chrisley lifts leg in bikini, shows off ‘thick thighs’

Savannah Chrisley showed off “thick thigh” in her red bikini. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

It was a hot Fourth of July for Savannah Chrisley.

The Chrisley Knows Best star put her best leg forward while showing off her sexy red swimsuit as she celebrated Independence Day on a boat.

These days Savannah is all about living her best life in bikinis as she enjoys the summer weather.

Savannah Chrisley shows off rear view and ‘thick thighs’

Savannah Chrisley turned up the heat on her Instagram feed when she shared a side view of herself in a red bikini as she celebrated the Fourth of July.

Not only were followers impressed with her rear view assets, but they were also amazed at the view of her abs. The blonde beauty posed with her left leg crossed over her right, tilted to the right just enough so that her bum was noticeable.

She captioned the photo, “Thick thighs save lives ✌🏽”

The caption was about her curvy body, especially after striking that pose.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Savannah made the most of wearing her red bikini as she took to her Instagram Story to announce a Fourth of July sale on her product line, Sassy By Savannah. It featured an up-close view of her red bikini top.

Savannah Chrisley relaxes amid a chaotic life

Things in Savannah Chrisley’s life are chaotic at best right now. This year has brought plenty of stress, including an incident with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Nic Kerdiles.

Savannah’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley are awaiting sentencing as they were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud. The couple could spend up to 30 years in federal prison.

She hasn’t spoken in-depth about her parents’ issues but has asked that people remain kind and revealed she is holding on to her faith now more than ever.

Her grandmother, Nanny Faye, is dealing with bladder cancer. Todd Chrisley confirmed that recently after it was made public during his and Julie’s trial. They didn’t want to let everyone know because Nanny Faye wanted to keep it private, but they felt they had no choice following the revelation.

The situation with Nic Kerdiles was also a tough one for Savannah. He struggled with his mental health, and the incident was made public. She sat down with Nic and Todd and talked about it on Instagram.

Despite all of the chaos surrounding her in life right now, Savannah Chrisley keeps a smile on her face while showing off her bikini-ready body.