Chase Chrisley spotted with grocery haul for parents Todd and Julie Chrisley

Chase Chrisley was finally spotted visiting his parents’ Nashville home as they remain under house arrest.

The Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley star was seen heading to the house with a small grocery haul, including a loaf of bread.

He is the third visitor spotted at the Chrisley home following Todd and Julie Chrisley being found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion charges. While awaiting sentencing, they were remanded to their home under house arrest.

Chase Chrisley brings groceries to Todd and Julie Chrisley

It’s been nearly two weeks since the guilty verdict came down. Savannah Chrisley was the first to be spotted at the Chrisley house in Nashville. She was visiting her dad, marking the first time he was seen since the verdict.

Savannah’s long-time on-again-off-again boyfriend, Nic Kerdiles, was seen leaving the Chrisley house earlier this week. He has been a part of the family for years and was featured on both shows numerous times.

While Savannah and Nic didn’t appear to bring anything to the Chrisleys, Chase Chrisley had that handled. He was seen walking in with grocery bags and a loaf of bread in his hand.

He was dressed down for the visit, wearing shorts, a white sweatshirt, and a hat to complete the look. The look on his face showed some annoyance as the photo was snapped.

What’s next for the Chrisley family?

There is a lot up in the air for the Chrisley family. Season 10 of Chrisley Knows Best was greenlit, but filming has not begun. The USA Network did confirm that the back half of Season 9 of the show will air as scheduled. It was filmed before their trial began and is ready to go.

Todd and Julie Chrisley face up to 30 years in federal prison as their sentencing date looms. There is a lot they have to get in order, especially where their children are concerned. Savannah and Chase are both adults, but Grayson and Chloe are minors and under Todd and Julie’s care.

They weren’t expecting a guilty verdict, so things are a little chaotic for them right now. There will be an appeal filed, which could alter the sentencing date. That is currently set for October 6, which is a little less than four months away. Until then, Todd and Julie have to remain in their home, with very few exceptions to leave.

Chrisley Knows Best returns Thursday, June 23 at 9/8c on the USA Network.