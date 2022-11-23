What will happen to Grayson and Chloe Chrisley with their parents behind bars?

Savannah Chrisley will take on a big role. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced after they were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars received 19 years combined, with Todd getting 12 and Julie getting seven. They are due to report on January 15, 2023.

Despite asking for the court’s leniency, the judge has them serving their sentences simultaneously, leaving Grayson Chrisley and Chloe Chrisley without their parents.

Grayson is 16, and Chloe is 10.

In the event that Todd and Julie had to serve their sentences together, the Chrisleys had a plan in place.

Here’s what will happen to Grayson and Chloe Chrisley in January 2023.

Who will raise Grayson Chrisley and Chloe Chrisley?

Given that Todd and Julie Chrisley legally adopted Chloe in 2016, the little girl will not be given to her father, Kyle Chrisley. The father and daughter have had a relationship since he reconciled with his parents, but not without some bumps.

During her recent podcast episode of Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, the reality TV star revealed she would be getting custody of Grayson and Chloe if something happened to Todd and Julie Chrisley with their sentencing.

Savannah discussed possibly coming home from Atlanta with her brother and niece without her parents. She is just 25 and will raise a teenage boy and a 10-year-old girl. Chloe and Savannah have a very close bond, so it’s not shocking Todd and Julie would put Savannah in charge.

As she did her podcast episode solo, she also discussed the possibility of the first holidays without her parents. The sentencing judge did confirm that Todd and Julie do not have to report until January 15, 2023, allowing for one last holiday season with their family.

What’s next for the Chrisley family?

Chase Chrisley is engaged to be married. He popped the question to Emmy Medders last month, and she accepted. It’s unclear whether they will have their wedding in the days before Todd and Julie Chrisley are supposed to report, but given how close-knit they are, it’s likely.

Savannah will be focused on raising Grayson Chrisley and Chloe Chrisley while also juggling her business.

Todd and Julie recently reconciled with their daughter, Lindsie Chrisley. It’s unclear if she will help Savannah raise their siblings, but she is a mom and has experience.

There is a lot to sort out in the next two months, but the family has just about that long before they are due to report to prison.