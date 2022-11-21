Grayson Chrisley injured in accident ahead of parents’ sentencing

Grayson Chrisley reportedly totaled his truck. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Grayson Chrisley was taken to the hospital over the weekend after he rear-ended a truck on a Tennessee highway.

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s youngest son reportedly didn’t see traffic at a standstill when he rear-ended another truck in front of him.

The Chrisley Knows Best star was transported to the hospital for his injuries, and the person in the other vehicle reportedly refused medical treatment.

This happened just days before Grayson’s parents were due to be sentenced after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion back in June.

Grayson’s truck is reportedly totaled, as the front-end damage sustained appeared pretty severe in the photos provided by TMZ.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He couldn’t recall what happened, according to police on the scene, which led to speculation there may have been a head injury.

There have been no citations, tickets, or arrests from the accident.

Grayson Chrisley affected by parents’ legal drama

While Grayson Chrisley hasn’t publicly addressed his parent’s ongoing legal issues, Todd and Julie Chrisley did discuss his feelings on an episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast.

Grayson is still underage, so what his parents are sentenced to could affect where he lives and what he does. Savannah Chrisley has been protective of her little brother and Chloe Chrisley as the days continue.

Following the Chrisleys’ guilty verdict, Grayson was spotted outside their Nashville home washing his truck. He didn’t speak to the paparazzi and just continued with what he was doing.

What’s next for the Chrisley family?

Everything pertaining to the Chrisley family is up in the air.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are due to be sentenced at some point this morning. However, there’s been no indication of what’s happening in court yet.

Regarding Grayson’s condition, there has been no official update from the family following his accident. There hasn’t been any activity on their social media today, likely due to the scheduled sentencing.

As far as filming goes, it’s unclear whether Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley will continue. The network did not announce anything following the season finale of CKB, and the spinoff featuring Savannah and Chase Chrisley was moved to E! instead of the USA network.

There’s so much unknown for the family moving forward. Everything hinges on what happens with Todd and Julie’s sentencing and when they will begin serving their time.

Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley are currently on hiatus.