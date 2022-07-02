Todd and Julie Chrisley reveal Grayson Chrisley is affected by their legal situation

Grayson Chrisley is affected by his parents’ legal issues. Pic credit: USA Network

Todd and Julie Chrisley are trying to keep their legal chatter and headlines out of the sight of their youngest child, Grayson.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars were convicted on tax evasion and bank fraud charges last month and are awaiting sentencing.

They are currently on house arrest, residing in the Nashville home, and can only leave for preapproved activities such as medical care, religious attendance, and work-related events.

Todd Chrisley discusses Grayson Chrisley’s feelings

In the recent episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast, Todd Chrisley addressed how things affected their youngest child, Grayson.

The reality TV star described his son by saying, “Grayson is the sweetest child and has the most tender heart.”

Despite trying to shield him from the negative headlines and mean things being said on social media, Todd and Julie Chrisley admitted it didn’t always work. Grayson does get upset by some of what he reads.

Todd revealed what he told Grayson, “I said, ‘If you would spend as much time listening to God as you do this message that someone has sent who has two followers and a cat as their emoji.’”

Julie spoke up and added, “Someone else’s opinion of you should not matter. You need to know who you are in the depths of your soul. Who you are as a person, who you are as a spouse, as a friend, as a parent, as a child.”

What’s next for the Chrisleys?

Grayson Chrisley has grown up on Chrisley Knows Best. Viewers met him when he was just a little boy; now, he is a teenager.

He was recently spotted outside his Nashville home washing his truck in the driveway. The Chrisley home has been a hot spot for paparazzi who are trying to catch photos of Todd, Julie, and their kids as they await sentencing.

It’s unclear whether Season 10 of Chrisley Knows Best will be filmed, but it was greenlit ahead of the lengthy trial. The back end of Season 9 is currently airing and was taped ahead of the courtroom battle.

Todd and Julie Chrisley face up to 30 years in federal prison. Their sentencing is scheduled for October 6 as of now. They have the support of their family behind them, and several hundreds of thousands of fans have also rallied behind them.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 9/8c on the USA Network.