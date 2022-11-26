Julie Chrisley ‘distraught’ after learning prison sentence

Julie Chrisley is having difficulty dealing with sentencing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Julie Chrisley is reportedly having difficulty accepting what happened during her sentencing earlier this week.

The Chrisley Knows Best star was sentenced to seven years in prison and 16 months of probation once she is released.

Ahead of sentencing, Julie pled with the judge to allow her to remain on home monitoring so that her son and granddaughter could have her around until they became adults. However, that was denied.

Julie and her husband, Todd Chrisley, will report to prison in Florida on January 15, 2023.

It’s been a lot for the Chrisley family to deal with, especially with Grayson Chrisley and Chloe Chrisley being minors. Savannah Chrisley will have custody of her brother and niece while her parents serve their sentences.

Sign up for our newsletter!

With just a little over a month and a half left before they report to prison, Julie seems to be taking things harder.

Julie Chrisley is having a tough time

According to a Chrisley insider who spoke to Us Weekly, Julie Chrisley is taking the sentencing pretty hard.

The source said Julie was “distraught” following the sentencing because “she didn’t think she’d have to serve time and that she would be able to serve time from home.”

The Chrisleys reportedly believe they are being made examples because of their public figure status. They aren’t accepting responsibility, according to the source.

That has been addressed a lot since the sentencing earlier this week. Todd and Julie both maintain their innocence, so apologies and owning up to anything isn’t something they are interested in doing.

Neither Todd nor Julie has spoken out about the verdict. They did release a statement through their attorney, which said the day was a “difficult” one for the couple.

What’s next for the Chrisleys?

Following their sentencing earlier this week, Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley have reportedly been axed. Another show that was in the works was also scrapped in the wake of the lengthy prison sentences.

Savannah Chrisley will be raising Grayson and Chloe Chrisley. It’s unclear what role Chase Chrisley will have in helping Savannah. There hasn’t been much talk about Chase and his plans following his parents’ sentencing.

Nanny Faye is still moving forward, despite battling bladder cancer. She was diagnosed over a year ago with the disease and was undergoing treatment as Todd and Julie were battling this case.

The family should make the most of their time as 2023 will see Todd and Julie turn themselves into federal prisons in Florida.