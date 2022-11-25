Where will Todd and Julie Chrisley spend their prison time?

Todd and Julie Chrisley will spend their time in prison separately but in the same state. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sammi/AdMedia

Todd and Julie Chrisley may be home for the holidays, but shortly after the new year begins, they are expected to report and begin serving their prison sentences.

The couple was sentenced to 19 years in prison earlier this week. Todd will serve 12 years, and Julie will do seven.

It was a much harsher sentence than the couple expected as they had pled for leniency, asking the judge who sentenced them to allow Julie to remain home while Todd served his sentence until their youngest child, Chloe, reached 18. However, that was denied as both the Chrisleys are set to report to prison on January 15, 2023.

According to Entertainment Tonight, both Todd and Julie Chrisley will be doing their time in federal prisons in Florida.

Julie will be in Tallahassee, Florida, at the same facility where Ghislaine Maxwell is serving her time. Todd will be in Pensacola, Florida, in a facility that is rumored to be more like a “camp” than an actual prison.

Currently, the Chrisleys have around a month and a half before they have to begin serving their time.

Savannah Chrisley opens up about parents’ sentencing

Ahead of their actual sentencing, Savannah Chrisley pre-taped an episode of her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast.

She revealed that she would have custody of Grayson Chrisley and her niece, Chloe Chrisley, in the absence of their parents. Savannah will be the one who attends their graduations and is there through their heartbreaks.

Savannah is stepping up to the plate for the next seven years or so while Julie Chrisley serves out her sentence or the family wins their forthcoming appeal.

Todd and Julie Chrisley release statement through attorney

Todd and Julie Chrisley allowed their attorney to release a statement on their behalf following the sentencing.

Their representative told ET that it was “a difficult” day for the couple, also acknowledging they were “people of faith.”

The statement continued, “Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead.”

The couple did release a podcast episode this week, which was taped ahead of their sentencing.

Todd addressed how fame has affected their lives, and Julie spoke about strengthening their marriage as they walked through the fire.

It is a long road ahead for the reality TV family, but they have said they will never stop fighting.

Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley are currently on hiatus.