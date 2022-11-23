Are Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley canceled?

Chrisley Knows Best will air Season 10 before ending for good. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

This week continues to bring bad news for the Chrisley family.

Earlier this week, Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars in federal prison.

Todd received the most time with 12 years, and Julie received seven years. The couple is set to report to prison on January 15, 2023.

Despite their pleas for leniency, the judge who sentenced the reality TV stars did not allow their sentences to be served one after the other, which led to Savannah Chrisley getting custody of her younger brother, Grayson Chrisley, and her niece, Chloe Chrisley.

While there has yet to be an official announcement, it appears that Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley have been axed amid the sentencing earlier this week.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Without the reality TV income, the family could be in dire straits.

Chrisley Knows Best new episodes

Despite the chatter being that Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley are axed for good, more episodes are still coming.

Before Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted in June, they filmed a handful of episodes that will round out the 10th and final season of Chrisley Knows Best. It’s unknown how many episodes will air for Season 10, but the network has chosen to run them instead of scrapping them.

Growing Up Chrisley won’t return, despite the show following Chase and Savannah Chrisley in their adult lives. With Savannah having custody of Grayson and Chloe Chrisley, a reality TV show could be good for the 25-year-old.

There was also a third show in the works, with Todd Chrisley as the host. It was titled Love Limo and featured the Chrisley family patriarch helping singles find love. It’s unclear if it was already filmed or was just in the early stages before it was scrapped entirely by the network.

How are the Chrisleys holding up?

There hasn’t been much chatter out of the Chrisley camp. Savannah Chrisley did talk about the future a bit in a pretaped episode of her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, but she didn’t go into detail. After all, it was filmed before the sentencing took place and what she said was in anticipation of what was to come.

So much has happened within the family over the last year. Nanny Faye was diagnosed with bladder cancer, Todd and Julie were convicted, Grayson Chrisley was involved in a bad accident earlier this month, and now, Todd and Julie will be serving 19 years behind bars combined with 16 months probation each following their time served.

In the coming days, it is expected that Todd and Julie will address what happened this week on an episode of Chrisley Confessions. They have attempted to explain as much as they could, and this will be the final piece of the puzzle for the next decade or more of their lives.

When Todd is released, Grayson will be 28, and Chloe will be 22. When Julie returns home, Grayson will be 23, and Chloe will be 17.