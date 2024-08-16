RHONJ’s Frank Catania says Teresa Giudice is ‘being asked to leave’ the show

Frank Catania has been a fan-favorite with the other Jersey husbands since he came on the scene.

However, we might have seen the last of Dolores Catania’s ex-husband amid talks of a reboot.

During a recent interview, Frank shared his take on the franchise’s future and confessed that the show has taken an unfortunate turn with nowhere else to go.

Many people have blamed OG Teresa Giudice for the state of RHONJ as her family feud with Melissa and Joe Gorga led to a divide among the cast.

As for whether Teresa will be the one to continue in Season 15 with new cast members, there’s been no announcement about that.

However, Frank has heard that the mom of four is being “asked to leave” the show so they can move forward without her.

There are still talks that the OG and her family could get a spin-off, but either way, the former lawyer thinks the brunette beauty will be just fine no matter what the network decides.

Frank was very blunt during his chat with Lisa Alastuey on her latest podcast episode and he has an idea to save RHONJ.

“I would do what I anticipate they’re gonna do,” opined Frank. “I suspect that they’re going to be dropping off some people and bringing additional new people as well as keeping some people.”

Ultimately though, the dad of two confessed that things can’t continue the way they are now.

“Right now it is basically two separate shows…half the cast won’t film together with the other half of the cast. I mean how are you supposed to have a reality show?” he added.

Meanwhile, host Lisa Alastuey said she heard a rumor that the network plans to “fire Teresa.”

“I’ve heard the same thing — is that Teresa being asked to leave as opposed to being fired,” responded Frank.

Are Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas getting a spinoff?

If Teresa is asked to step down from RHONJ she will likely get a show.

Teresa and Luis have previously expressed interest in a spin-off focused on their blended family and the Trehuggers will certainly be tuned in.

Frank touched on that in his interview, noting, “I see Teresa landing someplace because Teresa across all the franchises is probably the most recognizable Housewife in the world.”

There’s one tiny problem with Teresa’s TV future: Luis. He has been riddled with bad press and backlash since he started dating the RHONJ star.

Even Teresa’s fans have expressed concern about her affiliation with the NJ businessman.

“Luis sure as hell keeps the subject matter interesting,” exclaimed Frank. “There’s always something about Luis, one thing or another.”

Check out Frank’s interview below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.