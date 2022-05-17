RHONJ: Teresa Giudice hints at possible wedding spinoff with fiance Luis Ruelas

Is Teresa Giudice getting a wedding spinoff? Pic credit: Danielle Del Valle/Bravo

Is Teresa Giudice getting a wedding spinoff when she ties the knot with fiance Luis Ruelas?

Well, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up about that possibility during a recent interview and admitted to toying with the idea of a wedding special.

Teresa made it clear that she wants her supporters to witness the union between her and Luis after following her journey for all these years.

However, one thing is for sure: the wedding will not be featured on RHONJ.

Teresa Giudice teases a possible wedding spinoff

Teresa recently opened up about her upcoming wedding to Luis Ruelas and whether or not it will be featured on the show.

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, she confirmed that her wedding will not air on the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“No, it’s not going — not on Housewives, no. So, we’ll see what happens,” she told the media outlet. However, that doesn’t mean the wedding won’t air on TV.

When asked about a possible spinoff show, the OG admitted that it’s something she and Luis have been thinking about.

“I mean, we don’t know… I haven’t decided, so we’ll see,” confessed Teresa.

“Of course, I want my fans to see it because they’ve been on this journey with me,” she continued. “So of course I want them to see it. I really do. “It’s [also] something I’ll always have for myself, and, I don’t know. I’m still torn.”

Teresa Giudice says she’s torn about having a wedding spinoff

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star explained why she hasn’t yet made up her mind about a wedding spinoff and cited some of the drawbacks of filming a wedding for TV.

“It’s my wedding and I want to have a great time,” said Teresa– who noted one hiccup of having a TV wedding is that you “can’t play certain music.”

“So I don’t know, I’m very torn,” admitted the mom-of-four.

One thing Teresa is not torn about is her bridal party–despite the drama that has already ensued from her excluding sister-in-law Melissa Gorga from participating.

Teresa caught flack from her brother Joe and from Melissa for leaving her out yet including Luis Ruelas’ sisters as her bridesmaids. However, despite the hurt feelings, Teresa is standing firm on her decision.

As for the other bridesmaids in her wedding, Teresa noted that her four daughters Gia, Gabriella, Audriana, and Milania all made the cut.

“They’re gonna be all bridesmaids,” said the proud mom, “I would [say] they’re all my maid of honor. I don’t just have one, I have four.”

