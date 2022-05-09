Joe Gorga says Teresa Giudice is ‘disrespecting’ him by not allowing Melissa Gorga in her wedding

Joe Gorga feels disrespected by his sister not asking Melissa Gorga to be a bridesmaid. Pic credit: Bravo

Fans were shocked when Teresa Giudice spilled the beans that she was not having her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, as a bridesmaid at her wedding.

The two have had a tumultuous relationship since Melissa and Joe Gorga wed in 2004 but have worked on improving their bond and work together as friends and sisters. But for Teresa, they haven’t grown close enough to have Melissa stand beside her on her wedding day, though Teresa was a bridesmaid at Melissa and Joe’s wedding.

Joe Gorga is now speaking out on the issue, defending his wife and criticizing his sister.

Joe Gorga said Teresa Giudice is ‘making it hard’ on him

At last week’s reunion, Melissa finally admitted that she was bothered by not being asked to be one of Teresa’s bridesmaids, but not for the reason everyone would think. She frankly told Teresa, “This is the thing, honey: We’re not close. Like, you’re my sister-in-law, but we’re not close,” echoing what viewers have been saying for years.

Joe popped in as a guest on Melissa’s podcast, Melissa Gorga on Display, where he said, “Regardless if she liked my wife or she didn’t like my wife, she’s basically smacking me in the face, and she’s giving me no respect, and she’s making it hard on me.” Joe adds that he takes it personally, saying, “It’s not about just my wife — it’s basically ‘I don’t care about my brother.’”

He also admitted that he would include Teresa’s spouse if he were to get married now, even if he didn’t like them. But Joe does say it will be Teresa’s day, and all he wants is for her to have a great wedding. He told Melissa, “I don’t want drama. I want it to be a great day. I want to be happy, and I want my sister there, and I want it to be peaceful [and] make my sister happy.”

Joe said this wedding issue takes him back to the infamous christening episode of Season 3, where the Gorga and Giudice families’ feud reached epic heights with a physical altercation. The christening party led to years of strife between the siblings. Melissa reiterated that she is not upset with Teresa; however, she does feel that this decision sets the family back and is insulting to Joe.

Tre opted to have no Housewives in her wedding

On an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Andy asked her if any Housewives would be in her bridal party. She answered with a simple no and clarified that meant Melissa as well.

Fans and viewers assumed at the time it was because Teresa would likely choose her four daughters to be bridesmaids – Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13. Now it has been revealed that Luis’ two sisters would also be in the wedding party, as Teresa has become very close with them

Teresa has yet to share if her brother Joe Gorga will walk her down the aisle.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.